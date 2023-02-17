Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Dividend Declaration

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

("AJGF" or the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Dividend Announcement

17 February 2022

The Company announces that the Directors of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited have declared that an interim dividend will be payable in respect of the financial quarter ended 31 December 2022 as follows:

Ex Dividend date: 02/03/2023 Record date: 03/03/2023 Payment date: 31/03/2023 Dividend per share: 2.15 pence (Sterling)





Enquiries:

Company Secretary

Hannah Hayward

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Email: HH61@ntrs.com

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745 417

Corporate Broker

Singer Capital Markets

Robert Peel

Robert.Peel@n1singer.com (Investment Banking)