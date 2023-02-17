Anzeige
PR Newswire
17.02.2023 | 13:36
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, February 17

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
("AJGF" or the "Company")
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Dividend Announcement

17 February 2022

The Company announces that the Directors of Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited have declared that an interim dividend will be payable in respect of the financial quarter ended 31 December 2022 as follows:

Ex Dividend date:02/03/2023
Record date:03/03/2023
Payment date:31/03/2023
Dividend per share:2.15 pence (Sterling)


Enquiries:

Company Secretary

Hannah Hayward
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Email: HH61@ntrs.com
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745 417

Corporate Broker

Singer Capital Markets
Robert Peel
Robert.Peel@n1singer.com (Investment Banking)

James Waterlow
James.Waterlow@n1singer.com (Sales)
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7496 3000

