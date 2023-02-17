Twin Vee PowerCats Co.: LFG Marine, Twin Vee PowerCats New Boat Brand, Will Attend the Freedom Boat Club Forum from February 19-24 in Cape Coral, Florida

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2023 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE),("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport catamaran boats, today announced that it will be attending Freedom Boat Club's Freedom Forum 2023 from February 19th to 24th in Cape Coral, Florida. Twin Vee will showcase its new 220 Center Console from its new boat brand, LFG Marine, and offer sea trials to the more than 600 franchisees and guests attending Freedom Boat Club's 5-day event.

Freedom Boat Club, founded in 1989, is the oldest and largest boat club in the nation. With more than 50,000 members and hundreds of locations in the US, Canada, and Europe, Freedom Boat Club has franchise operations situated coast-to-coast. The club offers its members access to a variety of boats that are shared among the members of the club. The Freedom Forum is a yearly event held by Freedom Boat Club to provide sales, marketing, and operational training workshops along with networking opportunities for its franchisees.

"We're honored to be a part of this incredible event," states Joseph C. Visconti, CEO and President of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. "Our team is looking forward to meeting franchisees from around the world and showing off LFG Marine's brand new 220 LFG. Ideal for a variety of boating activities like entertaining, fishing, or simply cruising out on the water, we believe our boat makes a great choice for Freedom Boat Club franchise fleets."

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport catamaran boats. The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida and has been building and selling boats for nearly 30 years. Learn more at twinvee.com. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category, and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water".

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding plans to attend Freedom Boat Club's Freedom Forum 2023 in Cape Coral, Florida, showcasing the Company's new 220 Center Console from its new boat brand LFG Marine and offering sea trials to the more than 600 franchisees and guests attending the event. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to attend Freedom Boat Club's Freedom Forum 2023 and showcase its new 220 Center Console from its new boat brand, LFG Marine as planned, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact:

Glenn Sonoda

investor@twinvee.com

