ThinkEquity LLC: ThinkEquity, One of NYSE's Newest Member Firms, Announces Key New Hire

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2023 / ThinkEquity, a boutique investment bank created by experienced professionals that have worked together for over a decade collectively financing more than $50 billion of public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions, today announced the addition of Tara Sharif, PhD, MBA as Managing Director.

Dr. Sharif is a Healthcare and Life Sciences investment and strategic advisor based in New York City with business relationships across North America and Europe. Tara spent over 20 years with Arthur Andersen LLP, Maxim Group LLC, Crito Capital LLC & other boutique firms where she originated and executed IPO, Secondaries and advisory assignments. Prior to investment and strategic advisory, she worked as a staff scientist at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York City for over 11 years.

Tara has worked in the areas of corporate strategy, private and public financing, M&A, and joint ventures in a number of domestic and cross-border transactions. During the past few years, she has accelerated her involvement in the start-up community, aiming to use her dual scientific and financial experiences to foster the growth of younger companies to ensure their safe passage through the earlier stages of development. Tara also serves on external advisory boards of Long Island Bioscience Hub and acts as the interim CEO of the start-up company Tarachon, LLC.

Tara completed a PhD in developmental and cellular biology at Southern Illinois University where she studied cellular de-differentiation and commitment plasticity as related to cancer, and taught microscopic anatomy to medical students. Subsequently, she completed a post-doctoral fellowship at University of Missouri-Columbia, studying early embryonic gene expression and immunity. After over 11 years of academic research in the fields of cancer metastasis and inflammatory mediators at Weill Cornell Medical College, she completed an MBA in Finance (ODE and BGS) from Fordham Graduate School of Business Administration in 1999 and transitioned to the private sector, where she has since worked.

About ThinkEquity LLC

ThinkEquity is a boutique investment bank created by experienced professionals that have worked together for over a decade, collectively financing over $50 billion of public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions.

