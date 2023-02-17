Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2023) - Silver Sands Resources Corp. (CSE: SAND) (OTCQB: SSRSF) ("Silver Sands" or the "Company") announces that it has decided not to pursue the acquisition of the Virginia Silver project, located in Santa Cruz province, Argentina (the "Virginia Property"). Accordingly, Silver Sands has terminated its option agreement with Mirasol Resources Ltd., pursuant to which Silver Sands had the right to acquire 100% of the Virginia Property, effective March 17, 2023 (being 30 days after the date Silver Sands provided notice of termination to Optionor).

About Silver Sands Resources Corp.

Silver Sands is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit.

