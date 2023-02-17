Nasdaq Stockholm AB: QLife Holding AB receives observation status (104/23)

Yesterday, February 16, 2023, QLife Holding AB disclosed its annual financial statement of 2022 with information on the company's financial situation. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares (QLIFE, ISIN code SE0013486552, order book ID 190669) and the equity rights (QLIFE TO2, ISIN code SE0018690141, order book ID 274031) in QLife Holding AB shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB