WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.: WillScot Mobile Mini to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference

PHOENIX, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. ("WillScot Mobile Mini" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WSC) today announced that Nick Girardi, Senior Director of Treasury & Investor Relations, will participate in private investor meetings at the J.P. Morgan Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami, FL on March 7, 2023.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "WSC." Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the Company is a leading business services provider specializing in innovative flexible workspace and portable storage solutions. WillScot Mobile Mini services diverse end markets across all sectors of the economy from a network of approximately 240 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Additional information can be found on the company's website at www.willscotmobilemini.com

Media Contact Information

Jake Saylor

jake.saylor@willscot.com

Investor Contact Information

Nick Girardi

nick.girardi@willscotmobilemini.com


