Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Rolling Optics Holding AB is removed (205/23)

On January 16, 2023, the shares and warrants of series TO2 in Rolling Optics Holding AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from François-Charles Oberthur SAS to the shareholders and holders of warrants of series TO2 in the Company. Yesterday, February 16, 2023, François-Charles Oberthur SAS disclosed a press release with information on the outcome of the public takeover offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status of the shares (RO, ISIN code SE0010520155, order book ID 941) and warrants (RO TO2, ISIN code SE0017564453, order book ID 255594) in Rolling Optics Holding AB shall be removed. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB