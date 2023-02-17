Anzeige
Freitag, 17.02.2023
WKN: A2H6XF ISIN: SE0010520155 Ticker-Symbol: 5LN 
Frankfurt
17.02.23
10:56 Uhr
0,074 Euro
-0,004
-4,66 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
17.02.2023 | 14:22
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Rolling Optics Holding AB is removed (205/23)

On January 16, 2023, the shares and warrants of series TO2 in Rolling Optics
Holding AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a
public takeover offer from François-Charles Oberthur SAS to the shareholders
and holders of warrants of series TO2 in the Company. 

Yesterday, February 16, 2023, François-Charles Oberthur SAS disclosed a press
release with information on the outcome of the public takeover offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status of the shares (RO, ISIN code SE0010520155, order book ID 941) and
warrants (RO TO2, ISIN code SE0017564453, order book ID 255594) in Rolling
Optics Holding AB shall be removed. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
