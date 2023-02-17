HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corebridge Financial, Inc. ("Corebridge" or the "Company") (NYSE: CRBG) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Kevin Hogan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Corebridge, said, "2022 was a year of significant milestones for our company. We rebranded as Corebridge Financial early in the year as our operational separation from AIG began, and in September, we became a New York Stock Exchange listed company when our initial public offering closed on September 19. We ended the year with strong momentum and remain focused on our core mission of helping individuals plan, save for and achieve secure financial futures.

"In the fourth quarter and throughout the year, our diversified business platform and broad reach enabled robust sales and attractive margins in fixed and fixed index annuities, in addition to strong performance realized across all our businesses. We achieved meaningful growth in base spread income and substantial improvement in underwriting margin, and we benefited from strong deposit flows. We have made progress with Corebridge Forward, our modernization initiative, and are benefiting from our partnerships with Blackstone and BlackRock. We maintained a strong financial position throughout the year and delivered on our capital management goals for 2022.

"As we look ahead, the external environment remains uncertain, but we are steadfastly focused on executing our strategies and delivering on our financial goals. We have a strong balance sheet and free cash flow profile, and we will stay disciplined in deploying capital to create value for our customers, distribution partners and other stakeholders."

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, ($ in millions, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (566 ) $ 3,122 $ 8,149 $ 7,355 Income (loss) per common share attributable to common shareholders2 $ (0.87 ) $ 5.24 $ 12.59 $ 11.80 Adjusted after-tax operating income $ 574 $ 729 $ 1,857 $ 2,929 Operating EPS $ 0.88 $ 1.13 $ 2.87 $ 4.54 Book value per common share $ 12.73 $ 41.99 $ 12.73 $ 41.99 Adjusted book value per common share $ 33.10 $ 30.31 $ 33.10 $ 30.31 Pre-tax income (loss) $ (779 ) $ 4,623 $ 10,460 $ 10,127 Adjusted pre-tax operating income $ 639 $ 926 $ 2,183 $ 3,685 Premiums and deposits $ 8,694 $ 8,501 $ 31,623 $ 30,608 Net investment income $ 2,555 $ 2,925 $ 9,576 $ 11,672 Net investment income (APTOI basis) $ 2,307 $ 2,492 $ 8,758 $ 9,917 Base portfolio income - insurance operating businesses $ 2,200 $ 1,846 $ 7,884 $ 7,494 Variable investment income - insurance operating businesses $ 23 $ 511 $ 442 $ 2,029 Corporate and other $ 84 $ 135 $ 432 $ 394 Return on average equity (28.8 %) 39.3 % 46.2 % 22.9 % Adjusted return on average equity 10.6 % 12.1 % 9.1 % 12.6 %

Fourth Quarter

Net loss was $0.6 billion, a 118% decrease compared to the prior year quarter. The change was largely driven by $3.0 billion of gains recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021 attributed to the sale of our affordable housing portfolio and $1.2 billion of net realized losses in the fourth quarter of 2022 related to derivatives and foreign exchange movements.

Adjusted pre-tax operating income ("APTOI") was $639 million, a 31% decrease compared to the prior year quarter, largely due to challenging macroeconomic conditions and structural changes in our business profile, including implementation of the Company's new capital structure and divestitures. Variable investment income was lower by $488 million, the largest contributor to the year-over-year decline. Excluding variable investment income, APTOI was $616 million, a 48% increase compared to the prior year quarter, the result of higher base portfolio income, improved mortality experience and lower expenses, partially offset by lower fee income.

Premiums and deposits were $8.7 billion, a 2% increase compared to the prior year quarter. Excluding transactional activity (i.e., pension risk transfer, guaranteed investment contracts and Group Retirement plan acquisitions), premiums and deposits grew 14% when compared to the prior year quarter. These results mainly reflect higher fixed and fixed index annuity deposits partially offset by lower variable annuity deposits in Individual Retirement and Group Retirement.

Net investment income was $2.6 billion, a 13% decrease compared to the prior year quarter, while net investment income on an APTOI basis was $2.3 billion, a 7% decrease compared to the prior year quarter. This decline largely was due to lower variable investment income - notably weaker private equity returns, lower bond call and tender income, and lower commercial mortgage loan prepayment activity - partially offset by higher base portfolio income. Base portfolio income grew 19% when compared to fourth quarter of 2021.

Full Year

Net income was $8.1 billion, an 11% increase year-over-year, primarily the result of higher gains on the Fortitude Re funds withheld embedded derivative and higher net realized gains, partially offset by lower net investment income and a gain recorded in 2021 associated with the sale of our affordable housing portfolio.

APTOI was $2.2 billion, a 41% decrease compared to the prior year, largely related to the impact from structural changes in our business and challenging macroeconomic conditions driving higher base portfolio income, lower variable investment income, lower fee income and higher deferred acquisition costs amortization. Improved mortality experience, as well as a comparatively less adverse result from the annual actuarial assumption review, also impacted results. Variable investment income was lower by $1.6 billion, the largest contributor to the year-over-year decline.

Premiums and deposits were $31.6 billion, a 3% increase compared to the prior year.3 Excluding transactional activity, premiums and deposits grew 8% when compared to 2021. These results primarily reflect higher fixed and fixed index annuity deposits partially offset by lower variable annuity deposits in Individual Retirement and Group Retirement.

Net investment income was $9.6 billion, an 18% decrease compared to the prior year, while net investment income on an APTOI basis was $8.8 billion, a 12% decrease compared to the prior year. This decline largely was due to lower variable investment income - notably weaker private equity returns, lower bond call and tender income, and lower commercial mortgage loan prepayment activity - partially offset by higher base portfolio income. Base portfolio income grew 5% when compared to 2021.

BUSINESS RESULTS

Individual Retirement Three Months Ended

December 31, ($ in millions) 2022 2021 Premiums and deposits $ 3,827 $ 3,308 Spread income $ 587 $ 646 Base spread income $ 565 $ 420 Variable investment income $ 22 $ 226 Fee income $ 304 $ 383 Adjusted pre-tax operating income $ 436 $ 504

Premiums and deposits increased $519 million, or 16%, as compared to the prior year quarter largely driven by growth of fixed and fixed index annuity deposits, partially offset by lower variable annuity deposits. Net flows increased $244 million, or 718%, when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily the result of stronger fixed annuity flows

Base net investment spread of 2.21% for the quarter expanded 54 basis points and 27 basis points on a prior year and sequential quarter basis, respectively

APTOI decreased $68 million, or 13%, year-over-year primarily due to lower variable investment income and lower fee income, partially offset by higher base spread income and lower expenses

Group Retirement Three Months Ended

December 31, ($ in millions) 2022 2021 Premiums and deposits $ 2,243 $ 1,862 Spread income $ 208 $ 316 Base spread income $ 207 $ 184 Variable investment income $ 1 $ 132 Fee income $ 177 $ 222 Adjusted pre-tax operating income $ 177 $ 315

Premiums and deposits increased $381 million, or 20%, as compared to the prior year quarter due to higher plan acquisitions and out-of-plan fixed annuity deposits, partially offset by lower out-of-plan variable annuity deposits. Net flows increased $116 million, or 11%, when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily the result of stronger in-plan flows

Base net investment spread of 1.59% for the quarter expanded 17 basis points on a prior year quarter basis. Results were unchanged sequentially

APTOI decreased $138 million, or 44%, year-over-year primarily due to lower variable investment income and lower fee income, partially offset by higher base spread income

Life Insurance Three Months Ended

December 31, ($ in millions) 2022 2021 Premiums and deposits $ 1,073 $ 1,098 Underwriting margin $ 375 $ 266 Underwriting margin excluding variable investment income $ 370 $ 188 Variable investment income $ 5 $ 78 Adjusted pre-tax operating income $ 97 $ 6

APTOI increased $91 million year-over-year primarily due to higher underwriting margin driven by improved mortality experience and higher base portfolio income

COVID mortality experience was in line with the previously disclosed estimate of exposure sensitivity of $65 million to $75 million per 100,000 population deaths based on the reported fourth quarter 2022 COVID-related deaths in the United States

Institutional Markets Three Months Ended

December 31, ($ in millions) 2022 2021 Premiums and deposits $ 1,551 $ 2,233 Spread income $ 65 $ 139 Base spread income $ 71 $ 73 Variable investment income (loss) $ (6 ) $ 66 Fee income $ 16 $ 15 Underwriting margin $ 17 $ 22 Underwriting margin excluding variable investment income $ 17 $ 15 Variable investment income $ - $ 7 Adjusted pre-tax operating income $ 64 $ 166

Premiums and deposits decreased $682 million, or 31%, as compared to the prior year quarter driven by lower volume of new pension risk transfer activity, partially offset by higher structured settlement annuities. Pension risk transfer sales were $1.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022

APTOI decreased $102 million, or 61%, year-over-year primarily due to lower variable investment income

Corporate and Other4 Three Months Ended

December 31, ($ in millions) 2022 2021 Corporate expenses $ (46 ) $ (36 ) Interest on financial debt $ (103 ) $ (25 ) Asset management $ 15 $ - Consolidated investment entities $ 2 $ (6 ) Other $ (3 ) $ 2 Adjusted pre-tax operating income (loss) $ (135 ) $ (65 )

APTOI decreased $70 million, or 108%, year-over-year primarily due to higher interest expense on financial debt driven by the Company's recapitalization in connection with the IPO

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY HIGHLIGHTS

Life Fleet RBC Ratio estimated to exceed 400% target

Financial leverage ratio of 29.6%, within our 25% to 30% targeted range

Parent liquidity of $1.5 billion as of December 31, 2022

$200 million of normalized distributions from our insurance companies during the fourth quarter, with $2.2 billion of normalized distributions for the full year of 2022

Adjusted book value grew $1.8 billion, or 9%, year-over-year by delivering strong earnings while also paying $876 million in dividends ($296 million since the IPO)

Declared quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share of common stock on February 16, 2023, payable on March 31, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 17, 2023

___________________________ 1 This release refers to financial measures not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP); definitions of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to their closest GAAP measures, as well as more information on key operating metrics and key terms, can be found in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" or "Key Operating Metrics and Key Terms" below 2 Prior period results reflect Class A shares only. Net income per Class B shares was $1.21 and $7.77 in 4Q21 and 2021, respectively. Refer to page 19 for an explanation of the share class structure in 2021 3 Excludes deposits from the sale of our retail mutual fund business that were sold to Touchstone on July 16, 2021, or otherwise liquidated in connection with the sale 4 Includes consolidations and eliminations

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Throughout this release, we present our financial condition and results of operations in the way we believe will be most meaningful and representative of our business results. Some of the measurements we use are "non-GAAP financial measures'' under Securities and Exchange Commission rules and regulations. We believe presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures allows for a deeper understanding of the profitability drivers of our business, results of operations, financial condition and liquidity. These measures should be considered supplementary to our results of operations and financial condition that are presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may not be comparable to similarly-named measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted pre-tax operating income ("APTOI") is derived by excluding the items set forth below from income from operations before income tax. These items generally fall into one or more of the following broad categories: legacy matters having no relevance to our current businesses or operating performance; adjustments to enhance transparency to the underlying economics of transactions; and recording adjustments to APTOI that we believe to be common in our industry. We believe the adjustments to pre-tax income are useful for gaining an understanding of our overall results of operations.

APTOI excludes the impact of the following items:

FORTITUDE RELATED ADJUSTMENTS:

The modco reinsurance agreements with Fortitude Re transfer the economics of the invested assets supporting the reinsurance agreements to Fortitude Re. Accordingly, the net investment income on Fortitude Re funds withheld assets and the net realized gains (losses) on Fortitude Re funds withheld assets are excluded from APTOI. Similarly, changes in the Fortitude Re funds withheld embedded derivative are also excluded from APTOI.

As a result of entering into the reinsurance agreements with Fortitude Re we recorded a loss which was primarily attributed to the write-off of DAC, VOBA and deferred cost of reinsurance assets. The total loss and the ongoing results associated with the reinsurance agreement with Fortitude Re have been excluded from APTOI as these are not indicative of our ongoing business operations.

INVESTMENT RELATED ADJUSTMENTS:

APTOI excludes "Net realized gains (losses)," including changes in the allowance for credit losses on available-for-sale securities and loans, as well as gains or losses from sales of securities, except for gains (losses) related to the disposition of real estate investments. Net realized gains (losses), except for gains (losses) related to the disposition of real estate investments, are excluded as the timing of sales on invested assets or changes in allowances depend largely on market credit cycles and can vary considerably across periods. In addition, changes in interest rates may create opportunistic scenarios to buy or sell invested assets. Our derivative results, including those used to economically hedge insurance liabilities, also included in Net realized gains (losses) are similarly excluded from APTOI except earned income (periodic settlements and changes in settlement accruals) on derivative instruments used for non-qualifying (economic) hedges or for asset replication. Earned income on such economic hedges is reclassified from Net realized gains and losses to specific APTOI line items based on the economic risk being hedged (e.g., Net investment income and Interest credited to policyholder account balances).

Our investment-oriented contracts, such as universal life insurance, and fixed, fixed index and variable annuities, are also impacted by net realized gains (losses), and these secondary impacts are also excluded from APTOI. Specifically, the changes in benefit reserves and DAC, VOBA and DSI assets related to net realized gains (losses) are excluded from APTOI.

VARIABLE, FIXED INDEX ANNUITIES AND INDEX UNIVERSAL LIFE INSURANCE PRODUCTS ADJUSTMENTS:

Certain of our variable annuity contracts contain guaranteed minimum withdrawal benefits ("GMWBs") and are accounted for as embedded derivatives. Additionally, certain fixed index annuity contracts contain GMWB or indexed interest credits which are accounted for as embedded derivatives, and our index universal life insurance products also contain embedded derivatives. Changes in the fair value of these embedded derivatives, including rider fees attributed to the embedded derivatives, are recorded through "Net realized gains (losses)" and are excluded from APTOI.

Changes in the fair value of securities used to hedge guaranteed living benefits are excluded from APTOI.

OTHER ADJUSTMENTS:

Other adjustments represent all other adjustments that are excluded from APTOI and includes the net pre-tax operating income (losses) from noncontrolling interests related to consolidated investment entities. The excluded adjustments include, as applicable:

restructuring and other costs related to initiatives designed to reduce operating expenses, improve efficiency and simplify our organization;

non-recurring costs associated with the implementation of non-ordinary course legal or regulatory changes or changes to accounting principles;

separation costs;

non-operating litigation reserves and settlements;

loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt;

losses from the impairment of goodwill; and

income and loss from divested or run-off business.

Adjusted after-tax operating income attributable to our common shareholders ("Adjusted After-tax Operating Income" or "AATOI") is derived by excluding the tax effected APTOI adjustments described above, as well as the following tax items from net income attributable to us:

changes in uncertain tax positions and other tax items related to legacy matters having no relevance to our current businesses or operating performance; and

deferred income tax valuation allowance releases and charges.

Book value, excluding AOCI, adjusted for the cumulative unrealized gains and losses related to Fortitude Re's funds withheld assets ("Adjusted Book Value") is used to eliminate the asymmetrical impact resulting from changes in fair value of our available-for-sale securities portfolio where there is largely no offsetting impact for certain related insurance liabilities that are not recorded at fair value. In addition, we adjust for the cumulative unrealized gains and losses related to Fortitude Re's funds withheld assets since these fair value movements are economically transferred to Fortitude Re.

Adjusted Book Value per Common Share is computed as adjusted book value divided by total common shares outstanding.

Adjusted Return on Average Equity ("Adjusted ROAE") is derived by dividing AATOI by average Adjusted Book Value and is used by management to evaluate our recurring profitability and evaluate trends in our business. We believe this measure is useful to investors because it eliminates items that can fluctuate significantly from period to period, including changes in fair value of our available-for-sale securities portfolio and foreign currency translation adjustments. This measure also eliminates the asymmetrical impact resulting from changes in fair value of our available-for-sale securities portfolio for which there is largely no offsetting impact for certain related insurance liabilities. In addition, we adjust for the cumulative unrealized gains and losses related to Fortitude Re funds withheld assets since these fair value movements are economically transferred to Fortitude Re.

Adjusted revenues exclude Net realized gains (losses) except for gains (losses) related to the disposition of real estate investments, income from non-operating litigation settlements (included in Other income for GAAP purposes) and changes in fair value of securities used to hedge guaranteed living benefits (included in Net investment income for GAAP purposes).

Net investment income (APTOI basis) is the sum of base portfolio income and variable investment income.

Normalized distributions are defined as dividends paid by the Life Fleet subsidiaries as well as the international insurance subsidiaries, less non-recurring dividends, plus dividend capacity that would have been available to Corebridge absent strategies that resulted in utilization of tax attributes. We believe that presenting normalized distributions is useful in understanding a significant component of our liquidity as a stand-alone company.

Operating EPS is calculated by dividing AATOI by weighted average diluted shares.

Premiums and deposits is a non-GAAP financial measure that includes direct and assumed premiums received and earned on traditional life insurance policies, group benefit policies and life-contingent payout annuities, as well as deposits received on universal life insurance, investment-type annuity contracts and GICs. We believe the measure of premiums and deposits is useful in understanding customer demand for our products, evolving product trends and our sales performance period over period.

KEY OPERATING METRICS AND KEY TERMS

Assets Under Management and Administration

Assets Under Management ("AUM") include assets in the general and separate accounts of our subsidiaries that support liabilities and surplus related to our life and annuity insurance products.

include assets in the general and separate accounts of our subsidiaries that support liabilities and surplus related to our life and annuity insurance products. Assets Under Administration ("AUA") include Group Retirement mutual fund assets and other third-party assets that we sell or administer and the notional value of SVW contracts.

include Group Retirement mutual fund assets and other third-party assets that we sell or administer and the notional value of SVW contracts. Assets Under Management and Administration ("AUMA") is the cumulative amount of AUM and AUA.

Net Investment Income

Base portfolio income includes interest, dividends and foreclosed real estate income, net of investment expenses and non-qualifying (economic) hedges.

includes interest, dividends and foreclosed real estate income, net of investment expenses and non-qualifying (economic) hedges. Variable investment income includes call and tender income, commercial mortgage loan prepayments, changes in market value of investments accounted for under the fair value option, interest received on defaulted investments (other than foreclosed real estate), income from alternative investments, affordable housing investments and other miscellaneous investment income, including income of certain partnership entities that are required to be consolidated. Alternative investments include private equity funds which are generally reported on a one-quarter lag.

Base spread income means base portfolio income less interest credited to policyholder account balances, excluding the amortization of deferred sales inducements assets.

Base net investment spread means base yield less cost of funds, excluding the amortization of deferred sales inducements.

Base yield means the returns from base portfolio income including accretion and impacts from holding cash and short-term investments.

Cost of funds means the interest credited to policyholders excluding the amortization deferred of sales inducement assets.

Fee and Spread Income and Underwriting Margin

Fee income is defined as policy fees plus advisory fees plus other fee income.

is defined as policy fees plus advisory fees plus other fee income. Spread income is defined as net investment income less interest credited to policyholder account balances, exclusive of amortization of deferred sales inducement assets. Spread income is comprised of both base spread income and variable investment income.

is defined as net investment income less interest credited to policyholder account balances, exclusive of amortization of deferred sales inducement assets. Spread income is comprised of both base spread income and variable investment income. Underwriting margin for our Life Insurance segment includes premiums, policy fees, advisory fee income, net investment income, less interest credited to policyholder account balances and policyholder benefits and excludes the annual assumption update. For our Institutional Markets segment, select products utilize underwriting margin, which includes premiums, net investment income, non-SVW fee and advisory fee income, less interest credited and policyholder benefits and excludes the annual assumption update.

Life Fleet RBC Ratio

Life Fleet includes our three primary risk-bearing entities, American General Life Insurance Company ("AGL"), The United States Life Insurance Company in the City of New York ("USL") and The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company ("VALIC"). AGL, USL and VALIC are domestic insurance entities with a statutory surplus greater than $500 million on an individual basis. The Life Fleet does not include AGC Life Insurance Company, as it has no operations outside of internal reinsurance.

includes our three primary risk-bearing entities, American General Life Insurance Company ("AGL"), The United States Life Insurance Company in the City of New York ("USL") and The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company ("VALIC"). AGL, USL and VALIC are domestic insurance entities with a statutory surplus greater than $500 million on an individual basis. The Life Fleet does not include AGC Life Insurance Company, as it has no operations outside of internal reinsurance. Life Fleet RBC Ratio is the risk-based capital ("RBC") ratio for the Life Fleet. RBC ratios are quoted using the Company Action Level.

RECONCILIATIONS

The following tables present a reconciliation of pre-tax income (loss)/net income (loss) attributable to Corebridge to adjusted pre-tax operating income (loss)/adjusted after-tax operating income (loss) attributable to Corebridge:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 (in millions) Pre-tax Total Tax

(Benefit)

Charge Non-

controlling

Interests After Tax Pre-tax Total Tax

(Benefit)

Charge Non-

controlling

Interests After Tax Pre-tax income/net income, including noncontrolling interests $ (779 ) $ (252 ) $ - $ (527 ) $ 4,623 $ 884 $ - $ 3,739 Noncontrolling interests - - (39 ) (39 ) - - (617 ) (617 ) Pre-tax income/net income attributable to Corebridge (779 ) (252 ) (39 ) (566 ) 4,623 884 (617 ) 3,122 Fortitude Re related items Net investment income on Fortitude Re funds withheld assets (274 ) (57 ) - (217 ) (439 ) (92 ) - (347 ) Net realized (gains) losses on Fortitude Re funds withheld assets 125 26 - 99 (442 ) (93 ) - (349 ) Net realized losses on Fortitude Re funds withheld embedded derivative 347 69 - 278 658 138 - 520 Net realized losses on Fortitude transactions - - - - (26 ) (5 ) - (21 ) Subtotal Fortitude Re related items 198 38 - 160 (249 ) (52 ) - (197 ) Other reconciling Items: Changes in uncertain tax positions and other tax adjustments - 5 - (5 ) - 16 - (16 ) Deferred income tax valuation allowance (releases) charges - (6 ) - 6 - 9 - (9 ) Changes in fair value of securities used to hedge guaranteed living benefits (1 ) - - (1 ) 1 - - 1 Changes in benefit reserves and DAC, VOBA and DSI related to net realized gains (losses) (120 ) (25 ) - (95 ) (13 ) (3 ) - (10 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - - (10 ) (2 ) - (8 ) Net realized (gains) losses(a) 1,297 272 - 1,025 113 23 15 105 Separation costs 54 26 - 28 - - - - Restructuring and other costs 22 5 - 17 24 5 - 19 Non-recurring costs related to regulatory or accounting changes 7 2 - 5 5 2 - 3 Net (gain) loss on divestiture - - - - (2,978 ) (688 ) - (2,290 ) Pension expense - non operating - - - - 12 3 - 9 Noncontrolling interests (39 ) - 39 - (602 ) - 602 - Subtotal: Non-Fortitude Re reconciling items 1,220 279 39 980 (3,448 ) (635 ) 617 (2,196 ) Total adjustments 1,418 317 39 1,140 (3,697 ) (687 ) 617 (2,393 ) Adjusted pre-tax income(loss)/Adjusted after-tax income (loss) attributable to Corebridge common shareholders $ 639 $ 65 $ - $ 574 $ 926 $ 197 $ - $ 729

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 (in millions) Pre-tax Total Tax

(Benefit)

Charge Non-

controlling

Interests After Tax Pre-tax Total Tax

(Benefit)

Charge Non-

controlling

Interests After Tax Pre-tax income/net income, including noncontrolling interests $ 10,460 $ 1,991 $ - $ 8,469 $ 10,127 $ 1,843 $ - $ 8,284 Noncontrolling interests - - (320 ) (320 ) - - (929 ) (929 ) Pre-tax income/net income attributable to Corebridge 10,460 1,991 (320 ) 8,149 10,127 1,843 (929 ) 7,355 Fortitude Re related items Net investment income on Fortitude Re funds withheld assets (891 ) (187 ) - (704 ) (1,775 ) (373 ) - (1,402 ) Net realized (gains) losses on Fortitude Re funds withheld assets 397 83 - 314 (924 ) (194 ) - (730 ) Net realized losses on Fortitude Re funds withheld embedded derivative (6,347 ) (1,370 ) - (4,977 ) 687 144 - 543 Net realized losses on Fortitude transactions - - - - (26 ) (5 ) - (21 ) Subtotal Fortitude Re related items (6,841 ) (1,474 ) - (5,367 ) (2,038 ) (428 ) - (1,610 ) Other reconciling Items: Changes in uncertain tax positions and other tax adjustments - 95 - (95 ) - 174 - (174 ) Deferred income tax valuation allowance (releases) charges - (157 ) - 157 - (26 ) - 26 Changes in fair value of securities used to hedge guaranteed living benefits (30 ) (6 ) - (24 ) (56 ) (12 ) - (44 ) Changes in benefit reserves and DAC, VOBA and DSI related to net realized gains (losses) 308 65 - 243 101 21 - 80 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - - 219 46 - 173 Net realized (gains) losses(a) (1,710 ) (359 ) - (1,351 ) (813 ) (171 ) 68 (574 ) Non-operating litigation reserves and settlements (25 ) (5 ) - (20 ) - - - - Separation costs 180 142 - 38 - - - - Restructuring and other costs 147 31 - 116 44 9 - 35 Non-recurring costs related to regulatory or accounting changes 12 3 - 9 31 7 - 24 Net (gain) loss on divestiture 1 - - 1 (3,081 ) (710 ) - (2,371 ) Pension expense - non operating 1 - - 1 12 3 - 9 Noncontrolling interests (320 ) - 320 - (861 ) - 861 - Subtotal: Non-Fortitude Re reconciling items (1,436 ) (191 ) 320 (925 ) (4,404 ) (659 ) 929 (2,816 ) Total adjustments (8,277 ) (1,665 ) 320 (6,292 ) (6,442 ) (1,087 ) 929 (4,426 ) Adjusted pre-tax income(loss)/Adjusted after-tax income (loss) attributable to Corebridge common shareholders $ 2,183 $ 326 $ - $ 1,857 $ 3,685 $ 756 $ - $ 2,929

(a) Includes all net realized gains and losses except earned income (periodic settlements and changes in settlement accruals) on derivative instruments used for non-qualifying (economic) hedging or for asset replication. Additionally, gains (losses) related to the disposition of real estate investments are also excluded from this adjustment

The following table presents Corebridge's adjusted pre-tax operating income by segment:

(in millions) Individual

Retirement Group

Retirement Life

Insurance Institutional

Markets Corporate &

Other Eliminations Total

Corebridge Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Premiums $ 62 $ 3 $ 587 $ 1,375 $ 20 $ - $ 2,047 Policy fees 199 104 382 49 - - 734 Net investment income(a) 1,064 494 376 289 112 (28 ) 2,307 Net realized gains (losses)(a)(b) - - - - 27 - 27 Advisory fee and other income 105 73 27 1 20 - 226 Total adjusted revenues 1,430 674 1,372 1,714 179 (28 ) 5,341 Policyholder benefits 132 19 911 1,518 - - 2,580 Interest credited to policyholder account balance(c)(d) 485 289 86 105 - - 965 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs 148 11 73 1 - - 233 Non-deferrable insurance commissions 86 34 27 8 - - 155 Advisory fee expenses 35 29 1 - - - 65 General operating expenses 108 115 177 18 87 (4 ) 501 Interest expense - - - - 186 (22 ) 164 Total benefits and expenses 994 497 1,275 1,650 273 (26 ) 4,663 Noncontrolling interests - - - - (39 ) - (39 ) Adjusted pre-tax operating income (loss) $ 436 $ 177 $ 97 $ 64 $ (133 ) $ (2 ) $ 639

(in millions) Individual

Retirement Group

Retirement Life

Insurance Institutional

Markets Corporate &

Other Eliminations Total

Corebridge Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Premiums $ 66 $ 7 $ 402 $ 2,150 $ 21 $ - $ 2,646 Policy fees 245 133 357 47 - - 782 Net investment income(a) 1,080 603 380 294 139 (4 ) 2,492 Net realized gains (losses)(a)(b) - - - - 503 - 503 Advisory fee and other income 138 89 30 - 31 - 288 Total adjusted revenues 1,529 832 1,169 2,491 694 (4 ) 6,711 Policyholder benefits 162 18 814 2,245 - - 3,239 Interest credited to policyholder account balance(c)(d) 445 291 89 53 - - 878 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs 124 16 54 2 - - 196 Non-deferrable insurance commissions 126 32 32 8 1 - 199 Advisory fee expenses 40 37 - - - - 77 General operating expenses 118 116 168 15 85 5 507 Interest expense 10 7 6 2 70 (8 ) 87 Total benefits and expenses 1,025 517 1,163 2,325 156 (3 ) 5,183 Noncontrolling interests - - - - (602 ) - (602 ) Adjusted pre-tax operating income (loss) $ 504 $ 315 $ 6 $ 166 $ (64 ) $ (1 ) $ 926

(in millions) Individual

Retirement Group

Retirement Life

Insurance Institutional

Markets Corporate &

Other Eliminations Total

Corebridge Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Premiums $ 230 $ 19 $ 1,871 $ 2,913 $ 82 $ - $ 5,115 Policy fees 836 451 1,491 194 - - 2,972 Net investment income(a) 3,888 2,000 1,389 1,049 473 (41 ) 8,758 Net realized gains (losses)(a)(b) - - - - 170 - 170 Advisory fee and other income 451 305 121 2 121 - 1,000 Total adjusted revenues 5,405 2,775 4,872 4,158 846 (41 ) 18,015 Policyholder benefits 626 97 3,229 3,381 - - 7,333 Interest credited to policyholder account balance(c)(d) 1,877 1,142 342 320 - - 3,681 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs 761 96 265 6 - - 1,128 Non-deferrable insurance commissions 351 123 131 29 2 - 636 Advisory fee expenses 141 124 1 - - - 266 General operating expenses 426 447 656 73 384 (2 ) 1,984 Interest expense - - - - 535 (51 ) 484 Total benefits and expenses 4,182 2,029 4,624 3,809 921 (53 ) 15,512 Noncontrolling interests - - - - (320 ) - (320 ) Adjusted pre-tax operating income (loss) $ 1,223 $ 746 $ 248 $ 349 $ (395 ) $ 12 $ 2,183

(in millions) Individual

Retirement Group

Retirement Life

Insurance Institutional

Markets Corporate &

Other Eliminations Total

Corebridge Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Premiums $ 191 $ 22 $ 1,573 $ 3,774 $ 86 $ - $ 5,646 Policy fees 962 522 1,380 187 - - 3,051 Net investment income(a) 4,334 2,413 1,621 1,155 443 (49 ) 9,917 Net realized gains (losses)(a)(b) - - - - 701 - 701 Advisory fee and other income(e) 592 337 110 2 134 - 1,175 Total adjusted revenues 6,079 3,294 4,684 5,118 1,364 (49 ) 20,490 Policyholder benefits 580 76 3,231 4,141 - - 8,028 Interest credited to policyholder account balance(c)(d) 1,791 1,150 354 274 - - 3,569 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs 744 61 164 6 - - 975 Non-deferrable insurance commissions 397 121 132 27 3 - 680 Advisory fee expenses 189 133 - - - - 322 General operating expenses 437 445 682 77 375 - 2,016 Interest expense 46 35 25 9 286 (47 ) 354 Total benefits and expenses 4,184 2,021 4,588 4,534 664 (47 ) 15,944 Noncontrolling interests - - - - (861 ) - (861 ) Adjusted pre-tax operating income (loss) $ 1,895 $ 1,273 $ 96 $ 584 $ (161 ) $ (2 ) $ 3,685

(a) Adjustments include Fortitude Re activity of $(198) million and $419 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, as well as $6,841 million and $2,012 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively (b) Net realized gains (losses) includes the gains (losses) related to the disposition of real estate investments (c) Includes deferred sales inducement in Individual Retirement of $8 million and $11 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, as well as $74 million and $107 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively (d) Includes deferred sales inducement in Group Retirement of $3 million and $4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, as well as $13 million and $12 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively (e) Individual Retirement includes advisory fee income of $54 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, related to the assets of the retail mutual funds business that were sold to Touchstone on July 16, 2021, or otherwise liquidated, in connection with the sale

The following table presents a summary of Corebridge's spread income, fee income and underwriting margin:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Individual Retirement Spread income $ 587 $ 646 $ 2,085 $ 2,650 Fee income(a) 304 383 1,287 1,500 Total Individual Retirement(a) 891 1,029 3,372 4,150 Group Retirement Spread income 208 316 871 1,275 Fee income 177 222 756 859 Total Group Retirement 385 538 1,627 2,134 Life Insurance Underwriting margin 375 266 1,284 1,067 Total Life Insurance 375 266 1,284 1,067 Institutional Markets(b) Spread income 65 139 295 478 Fee income 16 15 63 61 Underwriting margin 17 22 77 102 Total Institutional Markets 98 176 435 641 Total Spread income 860 1,101 3,251 4,403 Fee income 497 620 2,106 2,420 Underwriting margin 392 288 1,361 1,169 Total $ 1,749 $ 2,009 $ 6,718 $ 7,992

(a) Excludes fee income of $54 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, related to the assets of the retail mutual funds business that were sold to Touchstone on July 16, 2021, or otherwise liquidated, in connection with the sale (b) Fee income for Institutional Markets includes only Stable Value Wrap fee income, while underwriting margin includes fee and advisory income on products other than Stable Value Wrap

The following table presents Life Insurance underwriting margin:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Premiums $ 587 $ 402 $ 1,871 $ 1,573 Policy fees 382 357 1,491 1,380 Net investment income 376 380 1,389 1,621 Other income 27 30 121 110 Policyholder benefits (911 ) (814 ) (3,229 ) (3,231 ) Interest credited to policyholder account balances (86 ) (89 ) (342 ) (354 ) Less: Impact of annual actuarial assumption update - - (17 ) (32 ) Underwriting margin $ 375 $ 266 $ 1,284 $ 1,067

The following table presents Institutional Markets spread income, fee income and underwriting margin:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net investment income $ 253 $ 252 $ 901 $ 969 Interest credited to policyholder account balances (78 ) (26 ) (213 ) (166 ) Policyholder benefits (110 ) (87 ) (393 ) (325 ) Total spread income(a) $ 65 $ 139 $ 295 $ 478 Policy fees 16 15 63 61 Total fee income(b) $ 16 $ 15 $ 63 $ 61 Premiums (9 ) (8 ) (37 ) (35 ) Policy fees (excluding SVW) 33 32 131 126 Net investment income 35 39 143 175 Other income 1 - 2 1 Policyholder benefits (16 ) (14 ) (52 ) (57 ) Interest credited to policyholder account balances (27 ) (27 ) (107 ) (108 ) Less: Impact of annual actuarial assumption update - - (3 ) - Total underwriting margin(c) $ 17 $ 22 $ 77 $ 102

(a) Represents spread income from Pension Risk Transfer, Guaranteed Investment Contracts and Structured Settlement products (b) Represents fee income from Stable Value Wrap (c) Represents underwriting margin from Corporate Markets products, including private placement variable universal life insurance and private placement variable annuity products

The following table presents the Operating EPS:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in millions, except per common share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP Basis Numerator for EPS Net income (loss) $ (527 ) $ 3,739 $ 8,469 $ 8,284 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 39 617 320 929 Net income (loss) attributable to Corebridge common shareholders $ (566 ) $ 3,122 $ 8,149 $ 7,355 Net income attributable to Class A shareholders N/A $ 3,045 N/A $ 6,859 Net income attributable to Class B shareholders N/A $ 77 N/A $ 496 Denominator for EPS(a) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 648.7 N/A 646.1 N/A Dilutive common shares(b) - N/A 1.3 N/A Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 648.7 N/A 647.4 N/A Common stock Class A - basic and diluted N/A 581.1 N/A 581.1 Common stock Class B - basic and diluted N/A 63.9 N/A 63.9 Income per common share attributable to Corebridge common shareholders(a) Basic Common stock $ (0.87 ) N/A $ 12.61 N/A Common stock Class A N/A $ 5.24 N/A $ 11.80 Common stock Class B N/A $ 1.21 N/A $ 7.77 Diluted Common stock $ (0.87 ) N/A $ 12.59 N/A Common stock Class A N/A $ 5.24 N/A $ 11.80 Common stock Class B N/A $ 1.21 N/A $ 7.77 Operating Basis(a) Adjusted after-tax operating income attributable to Corebridge shareholders $ 574 $ 729 $ 1,857 $ 2,929 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 653.1 645.0 647.4 645.0 Operating earnings per common share $ 0.88 $ 1.13 $ 2.87 $ 4.54

(a) The results of the September 6, 2022 stock split have been applied retroactively for all periods prior to September 6, 2022. Operating earnings per share is the same for Common stock Class A and B (b) Potential dilutive common shares include our share-based employee compensation plans Note: On September 6, 2022, Corebridge Financial, Inc. effectuated a stock split and recapitalization of its 100,000 shares of common stock, of which 90,100 shares were Class A Common Stock and 9,900 shares were Class B Common Stock. Subsequent to September 6, 2022, there is a single class of Common Stock. Accordingly, the two-class method for allocating net income will no longer be applicable. Corebridge Financial, Inc. split its 100,000 shares of Class A shares and Class B shares in a 6,450 to 1 stock split for a total of 645,000,000 shares of a single class of Common Stock. The results of the stock split have been applied retroactively to the weighted average common shares outstanding for all periods prior to September 6, 2022. After closing the sale of a 9.9% equity stake in Corebridge to Blackstone on November 2, 2021, Blackstone owned 63,855,000 shares of Class B Common Stock. Prior to the sale of the Class B shares to Blackstone on November 2, 2021, Class B shares did not exist. The Class B Common Stock was pari passu to the Class A Common Stock except for distributions associated with the sale of the affordable housing portfolio. Prior to September 6, 2022, we used the two-class method for allocating net income to each class of our common stock. Prior to November 1, 2021, the EPS calculation allocates all net income ratably to Class A and Class B shares. After November 2, 2021, income was allocated ratably to the Class A and B shares, except for distributions associated with the sale of the affordable housing portfolio in 2021 in which the Class B shareholder did not participate.

The following table presents a reconciliation of dividends to normalized distributions:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Subsidiary dividends paid $ 200 $ 641 $ 1,821 $ 1,564 Less: Non-recurring dividends - (295 ) - (295 ) Tax sharing payments related to utilization of tax attributes - 132 401 902 Normalized distributions $ 200 $ 478 $ 2,222 $ 2,171

The following table presents the reconciliation of Adjusted Book Value:

At Period End December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 (in millions, except per share data) Total Corebridge shareholders' equity (a) $ 8,210 $ 27,086 Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) (15,947 ) 10,167 Add: Cumulative unrealized gains and losses related to Fortitude Re funds withheld assets (2,806 ) 2,629 Total adjusted book value (b) 21,351 19,548 Total common shares outstanding (c) 645.0 645.0 Book value per common share (a/c) $ 12.73 $ 41.99 Adjusted book value per common share (b/c) $ 33.10 $ 30.31

The following table presents the reconciliation of Adjusted ROAE:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in millions, unless otherwise noted) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Actual or annualized net income (loss) attributable to Corebridge shareholders (a) $ (2,264 ) $ 12,488 $ 8,149 $ 7,355 Actual or annualized adjusted after-tax operating income attributable to Corebridge shareholders (b) 2,296 2,916 1,857 2,929 Average Corebridge shareholders' equity (c) 7,870 31,798 17,648 32,159 Less: Average AOCI (16,619 ) 10,382 (2,890 ) 12,410 Add: Average cumulative unrealized gains and losses related to Fortitude Re funds withheld assets (2,879 ) 2,727 (89 ) 3,427 Average Adjusted Book Value (d) $ 21,610 $ 24,143 $ 20,449 $ 23,176 Return on Average Equity (a/c) (28.8 )% 39.3 % 46.2 % 22.9 % Adjusted ROAE (b/d) 10.6 % 12.1 % 9.1 % 12.6 %

The following table presents a reconciliation of net investment income (net income basis) to net investment income (APTOI) basis:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net investment income (net income basis) $ 2,555 $ 2,925 $ 9,576 $ 11,672 Net investment (income) on Fortitude Re funds withheld assets (274 ) (439 ) (891 ) (1,775 ) Change in fair value of securities used to hedge guaranteed living benefits (16 ) (14 ) (56 ) (60 ) Other adjustments (13 ) (10 ) (50 ) (30 ) Derivative income recorded in net realized investment gains (losses) 55 30 179 110 Total adjustments (248 ) (433 ) (818 ) (1,755 ) Net investment income (APTOI basis)(a) $ 2,307 $ 2,492 $ 8,758 $ 9,917

(a) Includes net investment income (loss) from Corporate and Other of $112 million and $139 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, as well as $473 million and $443 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively

The following table presents the premiums and deposits:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Individual Retirement Premiums $ 62 $ 66 $ 230 $ 191 Deposits(a) 3,764 3,244 14,900 13,473 Other(b) 1 (2 ) (10 ) (7 ) Premiums and deposits 3,827 3,308 15,120 13,657 Group Retirement Premiums 3 7 19 22 Deposits 2,240 1,855 7,923 7,744 Premiums and deposits(c) 2,243 1,862 7,942 7,766 Life Insurance Premiums 587 402 1,871 1,573 Deposits 411 426 1,601 1,635 Other(b) 75 270 764 1,020 Premiums and deposits 1,073 1,098 4,236 4,228 Institutional Markets Premiums 1,375 2,150 2,913 3,774 Deposits 169 77 1,382 1,158 Other(b) 7 6 30 25 Premiums and deposits 1,551 2,233 4,325 4,957 Total Premiums 2,027 2,625 5,033 5,560 Deposits 6,584 5,602 25,806 24,010 Other(b) 83 274 784 1,038 Premiums and deposits $ 8,694 $ 8,501 $ 31,623 $ 30,608

(a) Excludes deposits from the assets of our retail mutual funds business that were sold to Touchstone on July 16, 2021, or otherwise liquidated in connection with the sale. Deposits from these retail mutual funds were $259 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 (b) Other principally consists of ceded premiums, in order to reflect gross premiums and deposits (c) Excludes client deposits into advisory and brokerage accounts of $414 million and $629 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, as well as $2,058 million and $2,502 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

