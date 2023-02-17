Anzeige
PR Newswire
17.02.2023
PortAventura World opens committed to growth inside and outside the resort with the expectation of exceeding 5.3 million visitors in 2023

TARRAGONA, Spain, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PortAventura World has kicked off its longest season, which will last almost 300 days, with the expectation of exceeding 5.3 million visitors, after reaching 5.1 million in 2022. The resort, which will hold its first Carnival for several consecutive weekends, inspired by the festivities in Rio de Janeiro and Venice, hopes to definitively win back international visitors this season, with estimates of up to one million French and half a million British and Irish visitors, and placing the focus on opening up to new international markets.