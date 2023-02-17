Flushing the orderbook of AS "HansaMatrix" shares

On February 17, 2023 the announcement about AS "HansaMatrix" voluntary takeover bid was published. The price of one share, according to prospectus, is set at 8.50 EUR, which exceeds 10% of the closing price on February 17, 2023. Proceeding from the above and according to INET Nordic Market Model Document, Nasdaq Riga decided to flush the order book of AS "HansaMatrix" shares at the end of the February 17, 2023 trading session. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 26 631 153 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.