Freitag, 17.02.2023
WKN: A2ANRX ISIN: LV0000101590 
Stuttgart
17.02.23
15:26 Uhr
7,260 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
HANSAMATRIX AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HANSAMATRIX AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,4807,62017:45
17.02.2023 | 16:22
Flushing the orderbook of AS "HansaMatrix" shares

On February 17, 2023 the announcement about AS "HansaMatrix" voluntary takeover
bid was published. 

The price of one share, according to prospectus, is set at 8.50 EUR, which
exceeds 10% of the closing price on February 17, 2023. 

Proceeding from the above and according to INET Nordic Market Model Document,
Nasdaq Riga decided to flush the order book of AS "HansaMatrix" shares at the
end of the February 17, 2023 trading session. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+371 26 631 153
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
