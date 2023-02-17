Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, February 17
[17.02.2023]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.02.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|17,906,832.00
|USD
|0
|133,226,888.36
|7.44
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.02.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|9,964,790.00
|EUR
|0
|72,430,596.20
|7.2687
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.02.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|5,988,151.00
|GBP
|-15,000.0000
|60,256,530.35
|10.0626
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.02.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|1,820,506.00
|GBP
|0
|18,113,785.43
|9.9499
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.02.23
|IE000HKX6U62
|764,510.00
|SEK
|0
|94,861,390.58
|124.0813