Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager

London, February 17

17 February 2023

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Purchase of shares by the portfolio manager

The Company has been notified that on 16 February 2023, Nick Train purchased 50,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at an average price of 896 pence per share.

As a result of the transaction, Mr Train now holds interests in a total of 4,906,866 Ordinary Shares, representing an aggregate 2.3% of the Company's issued share capital.

For further information:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

020 3170 8732

