Arlington Capital Partners ("Arlington") today announced that its portfolio company, Tex Tech Industries ("Tex Tech" or the "Company"), a global supplier of materials science-based solutions for demanding end use markets including aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial, has completed a transaction with SGL Carbon ("SGL") to acquire the operating assets of its Gardena, California site, including certain assets of SGL Composites Inc. (formerly named HITCO Carbon Composites) ("Gardena").

Gardena is a developer and manufacturer of complex, industry leading high-temperature composite materials and components with high carbon and silica purities. Gardena's key product offerings, which include Rayon Carbon, Refrasil®, and Carbon Carbon based products, are used in a variety of aerospace, defense, industrial, and automotive applications.

Peter Manos, a Managing Partner at Arlington, shared "We are excited to begin our partnership with the Gardena management team and welcome them to the Tex Tech platform. Gardena is the market leader in high-temperature materials and is a highly strategic addition to Tex Tech. The acquisition expands Tex Tech's product offerings into the fastest growing programs in space, defense and commercial aerospace."

"We look forward to partnering with the team at Gardena and utilizing Tex Tech's existing R&D and material science expertise to support our collective customers with new, innovative technologies," said Scott Burkhart, CEO of Tex Tech Industries.

Gordon Auduong, a Principal at Arlington, said "We have been impressed by Gardena's long-standing relationships with highly-demanding customers and unique manufacturing capabilities, and we are eager to utilize the capabilities of the combined company to provide further value to our customers."

About Tex Tech Industries

Tex-Tech Industries is a global supplier of materials science-based solutions for demanding end use markets where performance and reliability are counted upon. With global headquarters located in Kernersville, North Carolina (USA) and manufacturing, R&D and sales sites located throughout North America and Europe, Tex-Tech is able to service our partners across the globe in key markets such as aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial.

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, DC-based private equity firm that has managed approximately $7 billion in capital commitments. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries including aerospace defense, government services and technology, healthcare, and business services and software. The firm's professionals and network have a unique combination of operating and private equity experience that enable Arlington to be a value-added investor. Arlington invests in companies in partnership with high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or advance their company's position as leading competitors in their field.

For more information: www.arlingtoncap.com

