Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications (ISIN: FR0010221234 Euronext Paris: ETL) (Paris:ETL) announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) its half-yearly financial report 2022-23 (July-December 2022). The half-yearly financial report can be consulted and downloaded from the company's website www.eutelsat.com in the "Investors" section.

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Committed to promoting all facets of sustainable development across its business activities, Eutelsat leverages its in-orbit resources to help bridge the digital divide while maintaining a safe and uncluttered space environment. As an attractive and socially responsible employer, Eutelsat assembles 1,200 men and women from 50 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat visit www.eutelsat.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230217005231/en/

Contacts:

Press

Anita Baltagi

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 47 47

abaltagi@eutelsat.com

Daphné Joseph-Gabriel

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 47 47

djosephgabriel@eutelsat.com

Investor Relations

Thomas Cardiel

Tel.: +33 6 99 07 86 47

tcardiel@eutelsat.com

Hugo Laurens-Berge

hlaurensberge@eutelsat.com

Christine Lopez

Tel.: +33 1 53 98 47 02

clopez@eutelsat.com