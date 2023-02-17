AM Best has revised the implications of the under review status to negative from developing for the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a-" (Excellent) of Aetna Insurance Company Limited (AICL) (UK).

The (Credit Ratings) ratings reflect AICL's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. Furthermore, AICL's ratings factor in rating enhancement from the Aetna organisation.

The under review status with negative implications reflects AICL's plan to transfer all its business to AWP Health Life S.A., a subsidiary of Allianz SE. AM Best believes that following the transfer, AICL's strategic importance to the Aetna organisation will diminish.

The ratings will remain under review until approval for the transfer of existing liabilities is granted. AM Best will monitor AICL's capital position as the business is being transitioned, and the level of parental support provided.

