Freitag, 17.02.2023
WKN: A0YJ1X ISIN: US68417L1070 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
17.02.23
22:00 Uhr
53,69 US-Dollar
+0,50
+0,94 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend

MIDDLETOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2023 / On February 16, 2023, the Board of Directors of Orange County Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc., declared a $0.23 cash dividend per share of its common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 3, 2023.

About Orange County Bancorp Inc.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 130 years ago. It has grown through ongoing innovation and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to more than $2.0 billion in total assets.

Contact Information:

Candice Varetoni
AVP MARKETING OFFICER
212 Dolson Avenue
Middletown, New York 10940 D
845-341-5043
Cvaretoni@orangebanktrust.com

SOURCE: Orange County Bancorp, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739891/Orange-County-Bancorp-Inc-Declares-Cash-Dividend

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
