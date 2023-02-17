MIDDLETOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2023 / On February 16, 2023, the Board of Directors of Orange County Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc., declared a $0.23 cash dividend per share of its common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 3, 2023.

About Orange County Bancorp Inc.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 130 years ago. It has grown through ongoing innovation and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to more than $2.0 billion in total assets.

Contact Information:

Candice Varetoni

AVP MARKETING OFFICER

212 Dolson Avenue

Middletown, New York 10940 D

845-341-5043

Cvaretoni@orangebanktrust.com

SOURCE: Orange County Bancorp, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/739891/Orange-County-Bancorp-Inc-Declares-Cash-Dividend