Hören: https://audio-cd.at/page/podcast/3962/ Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" .The following script is based on our 21st Austria weekly and Week 7 was another very good week for ATX TR, setting new Highs for 12 Months, the Index went up 1,51% to 7.380,8 points. Bawag even managed three consecutive All time Highs, but Bestperformers were others: Frequentis, Telekom Austria and AT&S. News came from Bawag, Valneva, Lenzing, Vienna Airport, A1 Telekom Austria, Marinomed, Amag, Uniqa, DO & CO, Strabag, Rosenbauer, Wolford and Andritz, these ...

