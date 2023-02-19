Week 7 was another very good week for ATX TR, setting new Highs for 12 Months, Bawag even managed three consecutive All time Highs, but Bestperformers were others: Frequentis, Telekom Austria and AT&S. News came from Bawag, Valneva, Lenzing, Vienna Airport, A1 Telekom Austria, Marinomed, Amag, Uniqa, DO & CO, Strabag, Rosenbauer, Wolford and Andritz. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR up 1,51% to 7.380,8 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 11,88%. Up to now there were 24 days with a positive and 11 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 0,14% away, from the low 11,88%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2023 is Wednesday with 0,53%, the weakest is Monday with 0,09%. These are the best-performers this week: Frequentis 11,5% in front of Telekom Austria ...

