Valneva: Valneva, an Austrian/French specialty vaccine company, announced that it completed enrollment and vaccination for a Phase 3 trial in adolescents, VLA1553-321, of its single-shot chikungunya vaccine candidate, VLA1553. First results of the trial are expected mid-2023. The VLA1553-321 adolescent trial is also expected to support licensure of the vaccine in Europe and Brazil, which would be the first potential approval for use in endemic populations. Brazil had an exponential increase of chikungunya cases in 2021 in comparison to 2020, according to data from the Brazilian Vigilance Health Secretary (SVS). At the beginning of December 2021, 90,147 chikungunya cases had been registered compared to 78,808 over the same period in the previous year. The primary objective of the trial ...

