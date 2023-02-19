Vienna Airport: The upward trend at Vienna Airport also continued at the beginning of the year. In January 2023, total passenger volume of the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) rose by 109.4% year-on-year to 2,076,357 travellers, whereas the figure of 1,669,566 travellers at Vienna Airport comprised an increase of 103.7% compared to January 2022. Accordingly, passenger volumes of the Flughafen Wien Group and Vienna Airport in January 2023 equalled 93.4% and 91.2% respectively of the pre-crisis level of January 2019. Thus only about 9% under the number of passengers handled in the year before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.Flughafen Wien: weekly performance: 1.89% A1 Telekom Austria: A1 Telekom Austria Group's total revenues in full ...

