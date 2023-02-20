Anzeige
Montag, 20.02.2023
20.02.2023 | 08:06
Praxis Tech Ltd.: Praxis Tech Announces New Representative Office Based in the Heart of Dubai

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Praxis Tech Ltd, creators of a leading payment orchestration platform, announced the opening of their new representative office, Praxis Technology LLC, in the heart of Dubai's Business Bay.

Praxis Tech Announces Dubai Office

As a payment technology software provider, Praxis Tech has grown exponentially over the past few years, offering merchants access to 525+ PSPs and 1000+ APM solutions with their integration. Their new office is simply the next step to catering to a growing global base of clients.

Praxis Tech's intelligent payment orchestration back office allows merchants full freedom and control over their payments. As their growth gained momentum, the need for having a base in the fast-based tech hub of Dubai was too large to ignore.

The expansion brings a new set of opportunities for both Praxis and their clients; putting in place round the clock support for merchants, access to an exceptional talent pool and further expansion of their presence in the Middle East and Asia.

Located in the working center of Dubai's bustling business district, the new office will comprise a team of experienced professionals who are dedicated to providing top tier service to clients. The company looks forward to working closely with the thriving local business community, while contributing to the growth and development of the region.

By continuing to expand its product offering and operations, Praxis is increasing its global reach, providing round the clock support for all of its clients. The new office will be a significant step towards more streamlined service, for both Praxis clients and the end consumer.

Amit Klatchko, Co-Founder of Praxis stated that "we have seen an overwhelming increase in merchants onboarding with us over the last several years. This naturally led us to want to open a new office in Dubai in order to improve the service we're able to provide."

He went on to explain: "We hope that this will enable us to meet the growing needs of our clients in the Middle East and Asia even more efficiently, while still providing them with the highest level of service. It's also giving us the opportunity to build bridges with our neighbors thanks to major regional players promoting peaceful coexistence. It's an opportunity Praxis is excited to capitalize on and be part of."

Praxis Tech Ltd is a Payments Technology Software company, helping companies simplify global expansion & optimize their payments infrastructure. They have grown exponentially over the past few years and are a top payments orchestration platform for merchants looking to grow their business, expand into new global markets and integrate with multiple payment solutions.

Media Contact:
Sophie Hannah Eliades
sophie.e@praxiscashier.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2004046/Praxis_Tech_Dubai.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/praxis-tech-announces-new-representative-office-based-in-the-heart-of-dubai-301748616.html

