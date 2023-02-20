Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 08/2023

Riga, Latvia, 2023-02-20 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A Buyback TLN 26.09.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.01.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.03.2023 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.02.2023 - Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Buyback TLN 06.03.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.02.2023 - Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs Interim report, 12 RIG 24.02.2023 LJM1R months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.02.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB13025B LTGNB13025B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.02.2023 Clevon CLEV Additional TLN listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.02.2023 IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. IUTE Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.02.2023 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2023 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2023 IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. IUTE Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2023 Harju Elekter HAE1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2023 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2023 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Investors event TLN Horizon Capital NHC -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.02.2023 Trading holiday TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.02.2023 - Attistibas finanšu institucija Interim report, 12 RIG 28.02.2023 Altum ALTM months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.02.2023 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Interim report, 12 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.02.2023 Ditton pievadkežu rupnica DPK1R Extraordinary RIG General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.02.2023 UPP Olaines UPOB060025FA Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.02.2023 DelfinGroup DGRB080023FA Coupon payment date RIG For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.