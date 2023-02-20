Anzeige
Montag, 20.02.2023
GlobeNewswire
20.02.2023 | 08:10
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 08/2023

Riga, Latvia, 2023-02-20 08:00 CET --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A        Buyback       TLN  
   26.09.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.01.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   31.03.2023                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  15.02.2023 - Ekspress Grupp EEG1T        Buyback       TLN  
   06.03.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  20.02.2023 - Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs  Interim report, 12  RIG  
   24.02.2023  LJM1R               months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.02.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGCB13025B LTGNB13025B      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   20.02.2023 Clevon CLEV            Additional      TLN  
                           listing/admission     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   21.02.2023 IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. IUTE  Interim report, 12  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   21.02.2023 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T   Audited annual    TLN  
                           report          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   22.02.2023 Tallink Grupp TAL1T        Interim report, 12  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   22.02.2023 IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. IUTE  Investors event   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   22.02.2023 Harju Elekter HAE1T        Interim report, 12  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   22.02.2023 Tallink Grupp TAL1T        Investors event   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   22.02.2023 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern   Investors event   TLN  
          Horizon Capital NHC                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   24.02.2023                   Trading holiday   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  24.02.2023 - Attistibas finanšu institucija   Interim report, 12  RIG  
   28.02.2023  Altum ALTM             months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   24.02.2023 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R        Interim report, 12  RIG  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   24.02.2023 Ditton pievadkežu rupnica DPK1R  Extraordinary    RIG  
                           General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.02.2023 UPP Olaines UPOB060025FA      Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.02.2023 DelfinGroup DGRB080023FA      Coupon payment date RIG  



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
