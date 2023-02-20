Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, February 17
[20.02.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.02.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|24,579,000.00
|EUR
|0
|213,668,714.56
|8.6931
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.02.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|883,872.64
|87.6858
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.02.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|478,600.00
|EUR
|0
|48,090,850.73
|100.4823
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.02.23
|IE00BMDWWS85
|127,602.00
|USD
|0
|13,667,413.67
|107.1097
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.02.23
|IE00BN0T9H70
|61,689.00
|GBP
|0
|6,490,832.67
|105.2186
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.02.23
|IE00BKX90X67
|106,561.00
|EUR
|0
|10,963,459.55
|102.8844
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.02.23
|IE00BKX90W50
|51,049.00
|CHF
|0
|4,995,374.46
|97.8545
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.02.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,985,618.00
|USD
|0
|63,857,469.36
|9.1413
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.02.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|2,988,380.00
|USD
|0
|29,982,276.92
|10.033
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|17.02.23
|IE000LJG9WK1
|10,000.00
|GBP
|0
|99,429.41
|9.9429