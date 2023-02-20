Anzeige
20.02.2023
Amundi Index Euro Corporate SRI UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index Euro Corporate SRI UCITS ETF DR (C) (ECRP LN) Amundi Index Euro Corporate SRI UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 20-Feb-2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index Euro Corporate SRI UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 17-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 47.3732

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 44795840

CODE: ECRP LN

ISIN: LU1437018168

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1437018168 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      ECRP LN 
Sequence No.:  224252 
EQS News ID:  1563487 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1563487&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 20, 2023 03:18 ET (08:18 GMT)

