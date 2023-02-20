Perth , Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2023) - Westgold Resources Limited (ASX: WGX) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2023 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from March 2-3, 2023.

Wayne Bramwell will be presenting on March 3rd at 11:50am Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2023/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Westgold Resources Limited

Westgold Resources Limited is an innovative and growth oriented 260,000 oz pa Western Australian gold miner. With a workforce of over 1,000 staff and more than 1,300km2 of tenure, Westgold is the dominant gold miner in the Murchison and Bryah regions of Western Australia and uniquely an owner-operator of its four large underground mines.With a new team, increasing operational delivery, no debt and A$159M (C$146M) in cash and liquid assets at December 30, Westgold is structuring for growth in FY24.

