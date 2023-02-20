Frozen Bakery Market to be Worth $59.86 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global frozen bakery market size is expected to reach USD 59.86 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. An increasing preference for convenience foods and the prominence of specialty frozen bakery products are the main factors driving the growth of frozen bakeries. A noticeable rise in the demand for processed food owing to busy lifestyles is predicted to boost the global market growth.





Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Frozen pizza dominated the product segment with the highest market share in 2022. The development of specialty pizza products such as dairy and gluten-free pizzas is the major driver for the segment growth.

Online distribution channel is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with the highest CAGR over the forecast period of 2023-2030. The increasing number of internet users globally and higher penetration of smartphones are anticipated to be the major growth driving factors.

Asia Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-expanding regional market with a significant CAGR during the estimated timeframe. This growth is attributable to the rising disposable income, and a substantial influence of western culture in terms of food patterns and standard of living.

Read full market research report for more Insights, "Frozen Bakery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Bread, Cakes & Pastries, Pizza), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Frozen Bakery Market Growth & Trends

The growing consumer preference for ready-to-bake and ready-to-eat (RTE) products, attributed to busy and hectic lifestyles and long working hours drives robust global demand for frozen bakery items. The rapidly increasing working population, particularly working women, is anticipated to drive the market during the projected time period. Moreover, the presence of leading players has contributed significantly to the market's growth.

A substantial improvement and upgrade in the organized retail sector, especially in emerging economies, is resulting in increased product availability and visibility. This scenario is expected to contribute to the growth of the frozen bakery industry. Furthermore, rising consumer preference for organic and clean-label products as a result of rising wellness and health concerns presents potential opportunities for producers to diversify their product portfolio, support increasing demands, and generate revenue.

The market has been continually evolving to develop products with healthier ingredients. Frozen bakery products without using dairy ingredients are no longer consumed solely by the lactose-intolerant. There is currently a wide range of variants of non-dairy frozen treats available for those following a specific diet such as vegan or seeking variety. There is no shortage of dairy-free options in the frozen bakery market, ranging from small companies providing vegan options to larger companies offering non-dairy variants of their classic flavors. Almond milk, oat milk, and coconut milk are some dairy-free alternative bases.

Frozen bakery items are widely used to improve food service and boost sales in five-star hotels and high-end restaurants. Guests expect an extensive menu with bakery products such as pastries and pies to suit all tastes, therefore, fine-tasting beverages are not the sole aspect responsible for the success of establishments such as premium coffee shops. The growing demand for diverse product combinations and menus in hotels and restaurants will propel the industry forward.

Frozen Bakery Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global frozen bakery market based on product, distribution channel, and region:

Frozen Bakery Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Bread

Cakes & Pastries

Doughnuts & Pies

Pizza

Novelties

Frozen Bakery Market - Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Bakery Stores

Online

Frozen Bakery Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



Spain



France



Italy

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& UAE

List of Key Players in the Frozen Bakery Market

Kellogg Co.

Cargill, Incorporated

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Custom Foods Inc.

Vandemoortele NV

Bridgford Foods Corporation

Associated British Foods plc

General Mills Inc .

. Europastry

Cole's Quality Foods, Inc.

Flowers Foods

Frozen Fruit Market - The global frozen fruits market size is expected to reach USD 5.59 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period. Growing popularity of shelf stable products, including packaged fruits and vegetables, as a result of increased occurrences of COVID-19 at the global level is expected to expand the market scope. As most international trade has been affected by the pandemic, consumers are expected to increasingly spend on purchase of packaged food items, such as frozen fruits.

