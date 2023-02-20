Anzeige
20.02.2023
Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, February 20

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS, PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY OR CONNECTED PERSONS

All relevant boxes should be completed in block capital letters.

1.Name of the issuer

FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC		2.State whether the notification relates to (i) a transaction notified in accordance with DTR 3.1.2 R, (ii) a disclosure made in accordance with LR 9.8.6R(1) or (iii) a disclosure made in accordance with section 793 of the Companies Act 2006.

(I) AND (III)
3.Name of person discharging managerial responsibilities/director

DOMINIC ZIEGLER		4.State whether notification relates to a person connected with a person discharging managerial responsibilities/director named in 3 and identify the connected person

N.A
5.Indicate whether the notification is in respect of a holding of the person referred to in 3 or 4 above or in respect of a non-beneficial interest 1


PERSON NAMED IN 3. ABOVE		6.Description of shares (including class), debentures or derivatives or financial instruments relating to shares

ORDINARY SHARES OF 25P EACH
7.Name of registered shareholder(s) and, if more than one, the number of shares held by each of them

NOMINEE SHAREHOLDER		8.State the nature of the transaction



PURCHASE OF SHARES
9.Number of shares, debentures or financial instruments relating to shares acquired

2,900 SHARES
10.Percentage of issued class acquired (treasury shares of that class should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)

LESS THAN 0.01
11.Number of shares, debentures or financial instruments relating to shares disposed

N/A		12.Percentage of issued class disposed (treasury shares of that class should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)

N/A
13.Price per share or value of transaction

175.10 PENCE PER SHARE		14.Date and place of transaction

17 FEBRUARY 2023, LSE
15.Total holding following notification and total percentage holding following notification (any treasury shares should not be taken into account when calculating percentage)

23,900		16.Date issuer informed of transaction

20 FEBRUARY 2023

If a person discharging managerial responsibilities has been granted options by the issuer complete the following boxes

17.Date of grant
18.Period during which or date on which exercisable
19.Total amount paid (if any) for grant of the option
20.Description of shares or debentures involved (class and number)
21.Exercise price (if fixed at time of grant) or indication that price is to be fixed at the time of exercise22.Total number of shares or debentures over which options held following notification
23.Any additional information
24.Name of contact and telephone number for queries

RACHEL OREBOTE
FOR AND ON BEHALF OF
FIL INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL
COMPANY SECRETARY
01737 836 846

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

RACHEL OREBOTE, FOR FIL INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL, COMPANY SECRETARY

Date of notification: 20 FEBRUARY 2023
© 2023 PR Newswire
