Risk Management: Risk Management 04/23: Changes in 'risk free rate' on SEK, DKK, NOK & EUR denominated options

New risk free rate will apply from February 27, 2023. SEK denominated Options: 3.0% (1,5%) DKK denominated Options: 3.0% (2,5%) NOK denominated Options: 3.0% (0.5%) EUR denominated Options: 2.5% (2.0%) Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has decided to make changes to the risk free rate for SEK, DKK, NOK & EUR options, see Appendix 13 in Nasdaq Derivatives Markets Rules & Regulations. For further information concerning this clearing notice please contact clearing.risk@nasdaq.com or telephone +46 8 405 70 88.