Montag, 20.02.2023
Der neue Hot Stock für die KW 08: In die Fußstapfen der zuletzt besten Performer?
20.02.2023 | 11:34
Risk Management: Risk Management 04/23: Changes in 'risk free rate' on SEK, DKK, NOK & EUR denominated options

New risk free rate will apply from February 27, 2023.

SEK denominated Options: 3.0% (1,5%)

DKK denominated Options: 3.0% (2,5%)

NOK denominated Options: 3.0% (0.5%)

EUR denominated Options: 2.5% (2.0%)

Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has decided to make changes to the risk free rate
for SEK, DKK, NOK & EUR options, see Appendix 13 in Nasdaq Derivatives Markets
Rules & Regulations. 

For further information concerning this clearing notice please contact
clearing.risk@nasdaq.com or telephone +46 8 405 70 88.
