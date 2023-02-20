Suma Capital, the Barcelona-based energy transition investor, expands its activity in Europe with a new office in Paris

Suma Capital is expanding its activity in Europe with its new infrastructure fund Climate Impact Fund III, an Article 9 fund under SFDR, the highest standard for sustainable investment.

Suma Capital has strengthened its team with the arrival of Jérôme Petitjean, who oversees the new Paris office and has over 25 years of experience in project finance and infrastructure investment in utilities, energy and transport sectors.

Suma Capital, a leading independent investment manager for the energy transition, is opening an office in Paris, after Barcelona and Madrid, in order to expand its activity in Europe and boost its growth plan outside Spain.





This development plan is in line with the deployment of the third sustainable infrastructure fund, Climate Impact Fund III, launched in 2022, an Article 9 or "Dark Green" Fund under the Sustainable Financial Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), the highest standard for sustainable investment.

The objective of the Fund is to invest in sustainable infrastructure for the energy transition, clean mobility and the circular economy. These projects will be aligned with the EU taxonomy and oriented towards recurrent cash flow generation and positive, measurable and verifiable environmental impact.

The Climate Impact Fund III is supported by institutional investors from the two previous funds, pension funds, funds of funds, insurance companies, family offices and the European Investment Fund with 75 million supported by the InvestEU program.

Suma Capital's third climate impact fund continues the strategy of two previous funds, which were pioneers in Spain and jointly deployed over €350 million in investments through 21 projects in the energy sector and circular economy.

In only seven months, the Climate Impact Fund III has completed two transactions, the first through a 85% stake in the company Biomethane Initiatives a joint venture with Sitra group, one of the top players in the Biogas industry. The second is a 70% stake in the steel slag recycling company Adec Global. In total, the Fund plans to invest in 10 to 15 sustainable projects and companies as a majority investor.

The Fund's performance is linked to the achievement of environmental impact targets. Each project supported benefits from an assessment by an independent advisor.

The infrastructure team has been strengthened with the arrival of a new partner, Jérôme Petitjean, in charge of the new Paris office. An engineer with over 25 years of experience in project finance and infrastructure investment in utilities, energy, transport and clean mobility sectors, Jérome has worked for the French Ministry of Ecological Transition and the City of Paris.

Prior to joining Suma Capital, Jérôme worked for seven years at Demeter Investment Managers, one of the leading European players in venture capital, private equity and infrastructure for the ecological and energy transition, as partner for infrastructure funds.

About Suma Capital

Suma Capital is an independent alternative asset manager that focuses on long-lasting investments through three different programs: Infrastructure, Growth and Venture Capital. Suma Capital is a European player with over €800 million assets under management. The Infrastructure pole is a pioneering initiative that has been supporting the energy transition and the circular economy through participative loans for 10 years. Its objective is to obtain both financial and socio-environmental returns. Suma Capital has offices in Barcelona, Madrid and Paris.

