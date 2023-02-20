Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Der neue Hot Stock für die KW 08: In die Fußstapfen der zuletzt besten Performer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.02.2023 | 12:48
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Maypharm CO, LTD., launched a new CE filler: Multi-layered Phasic Hyaluronic Acid with lidocaine and CE approved MayFill Filler

SEOUL, South Korea and NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maypharm, a brand holder of such popular products as Metoo fill, Sedy fill, Metox, Mennus, Hairna, Eyebella, has been busy with developing new products in Aestheticians market. Metoo Fill is the first CE approved filler made by Maypharm and it is loved by customers for its Excellent Volume and High Viscosity with price compatibility. Clinically Proven, Metoo Fill experienced a ton of exacting clinical preliminaries to guarantee the fillers' performance stays incredible. Metoo Fill has official distributors in such countries as UK, Thailand, Indonesia, Latvia and others. Maypharm's new filler MayFill contains Multi-layered Phasic Hyaluronic Acid based with new R2 Technology (Rotation and Revolution), and lidocaine for comfortable application, unlike Metoo Fill (CE).

Maypharm

Hyaluronic acid, which is naturally found in the body, works by holding onto water within the skin and increasing the skin's volume. MayFill HA filler should be easy to modify because it reacts quickly to enzymes and normalize unsatisfactory results. The result is smoother, firmer, and more youthful looking skin that can help to erase the years away. Plus, compared to other treatments or devices there is a relatively low risk with minimal downtime and quicker recovery.

In Multi-layered Phasic hyaluronic acid fillers two layers exist together in the body creating even more natural results over time. That reduces the situation in which cross-linked particles with relatively high recovery power come into direct contact with the treatment area and become unnatural.

In addition, Mayfill has lowered the incidence of edema. If there is insufficient hydration, edema makes it difficult to predict the procedure, resulting in low patient satisfaction. Mayfill provides sufficient hydration and can be used to contour and sculpt areas of the face, such as the cheekbones, lips, or chin, to create a more symmetrical and balanced look. There are three types of MayFill: Volume, Deep and Light. They are also customizable, so you can choose the amount of product injected and the type of product to use depending on your desired results.

Maypharm

After success on Asian, UK, Middle East and US market Maypharm continues its growing on African and Southern American market discovering distributors for Sedy fill, Metox, MayFill and Mennus.

Visit a website for a detailed information: www.maypharm.net

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2005740/Maypharm.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2005741/Maypharm.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/maypharm-co-ltd-launched-a-new-ce-filler-multi-layered-phasic-hyaluronic-acid-with-lidocaine-and-ce-approved-mayfill-filler-301750675.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.