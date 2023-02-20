HIGHLIGHTS

Seven drill-holes results from Elizabeth Gold Project are reported today: Six holes extend known strike of the Blue Vein and the No 9 Vein with 'bonanza' and high-grade gold intersections; and One hole with a high-grade gold intersection indicates a potential new vein set between the SW Vein and the West Vein

Overall known strike length of the No. 9 Vein is now over 250 metres and the high-grade zone of the Blue Vein over 285 metres, and further evidence has been established of the potential for the No. 9 Vein to intersect with the Blue Vein to the southwest of limit of current drilling

No. 9 Vein intersections include: EZ-22-28 - The most northernly hole on the No. 9 vein confirming the continuity of the high-grade mineralisation along strike 5.2g/t gold over 6.60m from 214.10m, including: 35.0g/t gold over 1.63m from 216.75m; EZ-22-23 - Multiple high-grade gold zones in sheeted quartz 5.6g/t gold over 13.70m from 141.1m, including 5.4g/t gold over 0.70m from 144.00m, and 24.0g/t gold over 2.78m from 152.02m EZ-22-35 - Upper portion of drill hole intersected the No.9 Vein 9.5g/t gold over 1.28m from 129.18m

Blue Vein intersections include: EZ-22-35 - The lower portion of the drill hole intersected the Blue Vein 3.9g/t gold over 1.57m from 194.32m, including: 35.2g/t gold over 0.17m from 194.32m; EZ-22-36 - The lower portion of the drill hole intersected the Blue Vein 24.0g/t gold over 0.25m from 188.38m

West Hanging Wall Vein - A potential new vein discovery located midway between the SW Vein and the West Vein EZ-22-24 - 14.3g/t gold over 1.10m from 82.90m



Perth, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2023) - Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX: TMR) (TSXV: TMRR) (OTCQB: TMRFF) ("Tempus" or "the Company") is pleased to announce Elizabeth Gold Project drill assay results from the Elizabeth Gold Project in Southern British Columbia. The seven drill-holes announced today are the final assays from the 2022 drill program and include intersections of No. 9 Vein (EZ-22-23, EZ-22-26, EZ-22-28, EZ-22-35, EZ-22-36), Blue Vein (EZ-22-34, EZ-22-35, EZ-22-36), and the West HW Vein (EZ-22-24), see Figure 1.

Tempus Resources, President and CEO, Jason Bahnsen, commented, "The final drilling results from the 2022 drilling program released today provide further evidence of the extension of the high-grade gold zone associated with the No. 9 Vein to over 250 metres and the Blue Vein to over 285 metres. In addition, we are extremely pleased to announce the potential discovery of a new vein set located midway between the SW Vein and the West Vein evidenced by drill hole EZ-22-24 that intersected high-grade gold, 14.3g/t over 1.10 metres."





Figure 1 - Elizabeth plan view showing 2022 drill-hole locations



No. 9 Vein Assay Results

The No. 9 vein is a vein for which its northeastern extent was mapped and initially explored via an underground adit in the early 1940's and was subject to a limited amount of historic drilling in the 1980s.

During the 2022 drill program, Tempus completed 10 drill-holes targeting a potential strike extension from the historical workings to the southwest. Several of the No. 9 Vein drill-holes intersected wide zones of quartz veining including 3 drill-holes reporting the presence of visible gold.

Drill-hole EZ-22-28 is the most northern hole drilled on the No. 9 Vein in 2022. On 26 September 2022, Tempus announced that visible gold was observed in multiple locations over approximately two metres of the drill core. Assays for EZ-22-28 confirmed the presence of high-grade gold mineralisation with an intersection of 5.2g/t gold over 6.60 metres from 214.10 metres including a subsection with "Bonanza" grades of up to 35.0g/t gold over 1.63 metres from 216.75 metres.

Drill-hole EZ-22-23, located approximately 40 metres south of EZ-22-28, returned wide zones of high-grade mineralisation including 5.6g/t gold over 13.70 metres from 141.1 metres, including 5.4g/t gold over 0.70 metres from 144.00 metres, and 24.0g/t gold over 2.78 metres from 152.02 metres.

Drill-hole EZ-22-26 intersected 1.4g/t gold over 3.79 metres from 173.09 metres.

Drill-holes EZ-22-35 and EZ-22-36 are located in the southern strike extension zone of the No. 9 Vein and the Blue Vein.

- Drill-hole EZ-22-35 intersected the No. 9 Vein and the Blue Vein. The EZ-22-35 No.9 Vein intersection assayed 9.5g/t gold over 1.28 metres from 129.18 metres .

. - Drill-hole EZ-22-36 intersected the No. 9 Vein and the Blue Vein. The EZ-22-36 intersected the No. 9 Vein assaying 0.5 g/t gold over 1.17 metres of quartz veining from 173.09 metres.

With today's No. 9 Vein assays, bonanza and high-grade gold mineralisation has now been demonstrated over a strike length of more than 250 metres. See Figure 2.





Figure 2 - Elizabeth No. 9 Vein Section View (looking East)



Blue Vein Assay Results

Drill-holes EZ-22-34, EZ-22-35 and EZ-22-36 (released today) extend the high-grade mineralisation zone within the Blue Vein to over 285 metres (See Figure 3). The drill-holes intersected multiple zones of bonanza and high-grade gold mineralisation including EZ-22-35 with 3.9g/t gold over 1.57 metres from 194.32m (including a sub-section of 35.2g/t gold over 0.17 metres) and EZ-22-36 with 24.0g/t gold over 0.25 metres. See Figure 3.





Figure 3 - Blue Vein Section View (Looking Northwest)



West Hanging Wall Vein - A Potential New Vein Set

Drill-hole EZ-22-24 intersected a potential new vein set located approximately 120 metres east of the SW Vein approximately midpoint between the SW Vein and the West Vein. Assays for drill-hole EZ-22-24 included 14.3g/t gold over 1.10 metres from 82.90 metres. See Figure 4.

Further delineation of the West Hanging Wall Vein will be targeted in the Elizabeth 2023 drill program.





Figure 4 - Elizabeth Veins Cross Section (showing West Hanging Wall Vein Location)



This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of Tempus Resources Limited.

Competent Persons Statement

Information in this report relating to Exploration Results is based on information reviewed by Mr. Sonny Bernales, who is a Member of the Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC), which is a recognised Professional Organisation (RPO), and an employee of Tempus Resources. Mr. Bernales has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, and as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101. Mr. Bernales consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.

About Tempus Resources Ltd

Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus") is a growth orientated gold exploration company listed on ASX ("TMR") and TSX.V ("TMRR") and OTCQB ("TMRFF") stock exchanges. Tempus is actively exploring projects located in Canada and Ecuador. The flagship project for Tempus is the Blackdome-Elizabeth Project, a high-grade gold past producing project located in Southern British Columbia. Tempus is currently midway through a drill program at Blackdome-Elizabeth that will form the basis of an updated NI43-101/JORC resource estimate. The second key group of projects for Tempus are the Rio Zarza and Valle del Tigre projects located in south east Ecuador. The Rio Zarza project is located adjacent to Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte project. The Valle del Tigre project is currently subject to a sampling program to develop anomalies identified through geophysical work.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Tempus's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but are not limited to, the ability of Tempus to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Tempus to control or predict, that may cause Tempus' actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 dated February 14, 2023, filed on SEDAR. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Tempus believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Tempus does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to Tempus or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Appendix 1

Table 1: Drill Hole Collar Table (2022 Drilling)

Hole ID

Target

UTM

Easting

(NAD83Z10)

UTM

Northing

(NAD83Z10)

Elevation

(m)

Length

(m)

Azimuth

(o)

Dip

(o) EZ-22-01 Blue Vein 530953 5653772 2392 222.0 130 -65 EZ-22-02 Blue Vein 530953 5653772 2392 225.0 108 -65 EZ-22-03 Blue Vein 530953 5653772 2392 198.0 95 -50 EZ-22-04 Blue Vein 531200 5653774 2393 375.0 285 -55 EZ-22-05 Blue Vein 531130 5653775 2399 156.0 280 -45 EZ-22-06 Blue Vein 531130 5653775 2399 237.0 290 -55 EZ-22-07 Blue Vein 531130 5653775 2399 216.0 298 -45 EZ-22-08 Blue Vein 531039 5653887 2422 201.0 133 -50 EZ-22-09 Blue/SW Vein 530953 5653772 2392 468.0 101 -53 EZ-22-10 Blue Vein 530953 5653772 2392 210.0 95 -65 EZ-22-11 Blue Vein 531039 5653887 2422 207.0 110 -60 EZ-22-12 Blue Vein 531039 5653887 2422 216.0 85 -50 EZ-22-13 Blue Vein 531039 5653887 2422 251.0 123 -65 EZ-22-14 Blue Vein 531004 5653896 2428 249.0 138 -65 EZ-22-15 Blue Vein 531004 5653896 2428 240.0 130 -65 EZ-22-16 Blue Vein 531004 5653896 2428 242.0 120 -65 EZ-22-17 Blue Vein 531004 5653896 2428 250.7 160 -65 EZ-22-18 Blue Vein 531004 5653896 2428 258.0 150 -65 EZ-22-19 No.9 Vein 531041 5653893 2422 201.0 284 -63 EZ-22-20 No.9 Vein 531041 5653893 2422 270.0 284 -67 EZ-22-21 No.9 Vein 531041 5653893 2422 216.0 294 -63 EZ-22-22 No.9 Vein 531041 5653893 2422 183.0 274 -63 EZ-22-23 No.9 Vein 531041 5653893 2422 201.0 264 -63 EZ-22-24 West/Main Veins 531347 5653777 2378 405.0 100 -45 EZ-22-25 No.9 Vein 531039 5653888 2422 181.0 254 -63 EZ-22-26 No.9 Vein 531039 5653888 2422 201.0 244 -63 EZ-22-27 No.9 Vein 531038 5653891 2422 201.0 308 -63 EZ-22-28 No.9 Vein 531038 5653891 2422 234.0 318 -63 EZ-22-29 SW vein 531136 5653860 2422 246.0 111 -48 EZ-22-30 SW vein 531136 5653860 2422 230.3 111 -55 EZ-22-31 West/Main Veins 531351 5653773 2378 444.0 110 -52 EZ-22-32 West/Main Veins 531352 5653773 2378 447.0 125 -52 EZ-22-33 West/Main

Veins 531352 5653773 2378 390.0 140 -52 EZ-22-34 Blue Vein 530887 5653765 2382 246.0 120 -55 EZ-22-35 Blue Vein 530885 5653769 2382 204.0 130 -45 EZ-22-36 Blue Vein 530885 5653769 2382 210.0 140 -47 EZ-22-37 No.9 Vein 530888 5653769 2382 201.0 290 -45 EZ-22-38 Ella Zone 531917 5653591 2096 102.0 80 -45 EZ-22-39 Ella Zone 531917 5653591 2096 156.0 110 -60 EZ-22-40 Ella Zone 531917 5653591 2096 170.0 140 -60

Table 2: Significant Interval Table (2022 Drilling)

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval

(m) True

Thickness

(m) Gold

Grade

(g/t) MET

ScreenGrade (g/t) Vein EZ-22-01 123.90 124.70 0.80 0.68 2.07 2.07 Blue Vein and 125.90 126.00 0.10 0.08 3.82 3.82 Blue Vein and 161.42 161.82 0.40 0.34 2.25 2.25 Blue Vein EZ-22-02 147.65 147.83 0.18 0.15 6.88 6.88 Blue Vein and 185.25 185.85 0.60 0.51 1.89 1.89 Blue Vein EZ-22-03 96.91 97.33 0.42 0.36 2.05 523 Blue Vein and 124.02 124.47 0.45 0.38 32.66 Not Preformed Blue Vein including 124.02 124.13 0.11 0.09 130 133 Blue Vein and 164.41 166.14 1.73 1.47 7.41 Not Preformed Blue Vein including 165.41 166.14 0.73 0.62 17.4 Not Preformed Blue Vein EZ-22-04 353.80 354.00 0.20 0.17 1.25 Not Preformed Blue Vein EZ-22-05 44.50 45.20 0.70 0.60 11.2 Not Preformed Blue Vein and 56.80 57.00 0.20 0.17 1.38 Not Preformed Blue Vein and 84.65 85.55 0.90 0.77 1.33 Not Preformed Blue Vein and 98.00 99.00 1.00 0.85 2.62 Not Preformed Blue Vein EZ-22-06 40.20 40.90 0.70 0.60 1.91 Not Preformed Blue Vein and 47.80 48.15 0.35 0.30 1.17 Not Preformed Blue Vein and 153.35 155.00 1.65 1.40 1.71 Not Preformed Blue Vein Including 154.15 155.00 0.85 0.72 2.79 Not Preformed Blue Vein EZ-22-07 164.6 164.92 0.32 0.27 1.45 Not Preformed Blue Vein and 165.66 165.79 0.13 0.11 7.3 Not Preformed Blue Vein and 170.17 170.40 0.23 0.20 48.6 Not Preformed Blue Vein EZ-22-08 120.60 121.00 0.40 0.34 0.494 Not Preformed Blue Vein EZ-22-09 105.12 106.17 1.05 0.89 322.54 310.72 Blue Vein including 105.12 105.32 0.20 0.17 1,654 1,572 Blue Vein

105.32 106.17 0.85 0.72 9.25 13.95 Blue Vein and 161.13 162.00 0.87 0.74 2.68 Not Preformed Blue Vein and 356.19 358.38 2.19 1.86 0.41 Not Preformed SW Vein Including 356.19 356.70 0.51 0.43 1.05 Not Preformed SW Vein EZ-22-10 193.10 194.75 1.65 1.4 0.61 Not Preformed Blue Vein Including 193.98 194.23 0.25 0.21 0.997 Not Preformed Blue Vein



*true thickness is estimated using a multiplier of 0.85. The Company considers anything over 0.2 g/t gold as significant. **no significant intervals





Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) True

Thickness

(m) Gold

Grade

(g/t) MET

Screen

Grade (g/t) Vein EZ-22-11 102.85 103.15 1.40 1.19 19.91 Not Preformed Blue Vein including 103.15 103.45 0.30 0.26 85.2 Not Preformed Blue Vein EZ-22-12 137.65 139.33 1.68 1.43 1.26 Not Preformed Blue Vein including 138.80 139.33 0.53 0.45 2.08 Not Preformed Blue Vein EZ-22-13 108.52 108.77 0.25 0.21 1.62 Not Preformed Blue Vein and 111.00 111.27 0.27 0.23 1.03 Not Preformed Blue Vein and 112.34 112.45 0.11 0.09 15.3 Not Preformed Blue Vein and 196.42 196.60 0.18 0.15 1.49 Not Preformed Blue Vein and 215.83 216.00 0.17 0.14 1.95 Not Preformed Blue Vein EZ-22-14 94.40 94.60 0.20 0.16 3.23 Not Preformed Blue Vein and 156.28 156.51 0.23 0.18 1.08 Not Preformed Blue Vein and 182.66 182.82 0.16 0.13 1.6 Not Preformed Blue Vein EZ-22-15 128.11 129.18 1.07 0.86 0.21 Partially done Blue Vein and 146.00 146.57 0.57 0.46 0.89 Not Preformed Blue Vein including 146.00 146.29 0.29 0.23 1.39 Not Preformed Blue Vein and 186.30 186.85 0.55 0.44 1.35 Not Preformed Blue Vein and 224.55 224.78 0.23 0.18 1.93 Not Preformed Blue Vein EZ-22-16 197.10 197.68 0.58 0.46 1.96 Not Preformed Blue Vein and 223.2 224.45 1.25 1.00 0.76 Not Preformed Blue Vein including 223.42 223.7 0.28 0.22 1.58 Not Preformed Blue Vein EZ-22-17 96.20 97.27 1.07 0.00 0.44 Not Preformed Blue Vein and 149.88 150.25 0.37 31.45 33.22 Not Preformed Blue Vein including 149.88 150.10 0.22 18.70 55.5 Not Preformed Blue Vein and 156.90 157.55 0.65 55.25 1.75 Not Preformed Blue Vein and 160.80 161.42 0.62 52.70 0.46 Not Preformed Blue Vein and 174.00 174.25 0.25 21.25 4.41 Not Preformed Blue Vein EZ-22-18 142.95 143.95 1.00 85.00 47.56 Not Preformed Blue Vein including 143.35 143.95 0.60 51.00 79.1 Not Preformed Blue Vein and 149.36 150.2 0.84 71.40 0.72 Not Preformed Blue Vein including 149.36 149.64 0.28 23.80 1.49 Not Preformed Blue Vein



*true thickness is estimated using a multiplier of 0.85. The Company considers anything over 0.2 g/t gold as significant. **no significant intervals. No. 9 Vein true width cannot be estimated without further drilling





Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval

(m) True

Thickness

(m) Gold

Grade

(g/t) MET

Screen

Grade (g/t) Vein EZ-22-19 135.67 137.78 2.11 1.69 71.09 86.99 No.9 Vein including 136.11 137.49 1.38 1.10 108.56 132.82 No.9 Vein including 136.79 137.49 0.70 0.56 148.03 184.9 No.9 Vein and 162.92 163.68 0.76 0.61 0.48 Not Preformed No.9 Vein EZ-22-20 85.40 113.00 28.5 n/a 28.15 28.13 No.9 Vein including 94.65 96.00 1.35 n/a 158.11 167.06 No.9 Vein including 97.00 98.08 1.08 n/a 181.82 175.21 No.9 Vein including 104.35 108.00 3.65 n/a 34.96 35.24 No.9 Vein and 205.00 211.75 6.75 n/a 11.19 4.18 No.9 Vein including 209.55 210.86 1.31 n/a 54.73 35.62 No.9 Vein EZ-22-21 159.76 161.37 1.61 n/a 3.01 2.54 No.9 Vein including 159.91 160.9 0.99 n/a 4.75 3.97 No.9 Vein or 160.45 160.9 0.45 n/a 9.75 7.77 No.9 Vein EZ-22-22 80.85 82.00 1.15 n/a 49.41 Not Preformed No.9 Vein and 141.00 142.42 1.42 n/a 4.84 Not Preformed No.9 Vein including 141.70 142.42 0.72 n/a 9.54 Not Preformed No.9 Vein and 149.00 152.89 3.89 n/a 0.44 0.46 No.9 Vein EZ-22-23 141.10 154.80 13.70 n/a 6.37 5.55 No.9 Vein including 144.00 144.70 0.70 n/a 4.31 5.40 No.9 Vein including 152.02 154.80 2.78 n/a 28.39 23.97 No.9 Vein EZ-22-24 82.9 84 1.10 0.93 14.30 Not Preformed West Vein (HW) and 89.62 89.86 0.24 0.2 1.42 Not Preformed West Vein (HW) EZ22-25 139.10 141.67 2.57 n/a 11.49 Not Preformed No.9 Vein including 139.10 140.02 0.92 n/a 23.54 Not Preformed No.9 Vein EZ-22-26 173.09 176.88 3.79 n/a 1.03 1.40 No.9 Vein EZ22-27 175.00 176.50 1.50 n/a 0.82 0.79 No.9 Vein including 176.00 176.50 0.50 n/a 1.13 1.00 No.9 Vein EZ-22-28 214.10 220.70 6.60 n/a 6.10 5.16 No.9 Vein including 216.75 219.85 3.10 n/a 12.10 10.11 No.9 Vein or 216.75 218.38 1.63 n/a 21.46 34.98 No.9 Vein



*true thickness is estimated using a multiplier of 0.85. The Company considers anything over 0.2 g/t gold as significant. **no significant intervals. No. 9 Vein true width cannot be estimated without further drilling





Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval

(m) True

Thickness

(m) Gold

Grade

(g/t) MET

Screen

Grade (g/t) Vein EZ-22-29 212.75 214.7 1.95 1.66 2.3 2.21 SW Vein and 213.65 214.7 1.05 1.06 3.27 3.62 SW Vein EZ22-30 227.21 230.25 3.04 2.43 2.58 Not Preformed SW Vein including 229.15 230.25 1.10 0.88 6.74 Not Preformed SW Vein EZ22-31 254.38 256.36 1.98 1.58 1.50 1.49 West/Main Vein including 254.70 255.85 1.15 0.92 2.12 2.13 West/Main Vein and 434.61 436.25 1.64 1.31 0.57 0.58 West/Main Vein EZ-22-32 96.90 97.52 0.62 0.53 2.64 Not Preformed West Vein and 138.40 139.03 0.63 0.54 2.03 Not Preformed West Vein and 186.00 186.55 0.55 0.47 0.73 Not Preformed West Vein and 386.56 388.67 2.11 1.79 0.81 Not Preformed Main Vein including 387.56 388.67 1.11 0.94 1.39 Not Preformed Main Vein EZ22-33 158.80 161.00 2.20 1.87 1.82 Not Preformed West/Main Vein including 158.80 160.00 1.20 1.02 2.60 Not Preformed West/Main Vein and 377.00 378.18 1.18 1.00 5.69 4.33 West/Main Vein including 377.67 378.18 0.51 0.43 13.00 9.85 West/Main Vein EZ-22-34 138.50 141.35 2.85 2.51 0.29 0.29 Blue Vein and 192.74 1.93 0.26 0.22 1.03 Not Preformed Blue Vein EZ-22-35 129.18 130.46 1.28 1.09 9.19 9.46 No.9/Blue Vein and 194.32 195.89 1.57 1.33 2.82 3.90 No.9/Blue Vein including 194.32 194.49 0.17 0.14 25.20 35.15 No.9/Blue Vein EZ-22-36 141.58 142.75 1.17 0.99 0.67 0.45 No.9/Blue Vein and 188.38 188.63 0.25 0.21 19.80 23.96 No.9/Blue Vein EZ22-37 182.38 182.90 0.52 n/a 0.83 Not Preformed No.9 Vein EZ22-38 49.45 50.87 1.42 1.21 0.76 Not Preformed Ella Zone including 49.81 50.30 0.49 0.42 1.41 Not Preformed Ella Zone EZ22-39 109.19 110.60 1.41 1.20 1.68 Not Preformed Ella Zone including 109.19 109.85 0.66 0.56 2.93 Not Preformed Ella Zone EZ22-40 138.84 139.80 0.96 0.87 1.04 Not Preformed Ella Zone



*true thickness is estimated using a multiplier of 0.85. The Company considers anything over 0.2 g/t gold as significant. **no significant intervals No. 9 Vein true width cannot be estimated without further drilling

Appendix 2: The following tables are provided to ensure compliance with the JORC Code (2012) requirements for the reporting of Exploration Results for the Elizabeth - Blackdome Gold Project

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. HQ (63.5 mm) sized diamond core using standard equipment.





Mineralised and potentially mineralised zones, comprising veins, breccias, and alteration zones were sampled.





Samples were half core.





Typical core samples are 1m in length.





Core samples sent to the lab will be crushed and pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns. A 50g pulp will be fire assayed for gold and multi-element ICP. Samples over 10 g/t gold will be reanalysed by fire assay with gravimetric finish Drilling techniques Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). Diamond Drilling from surface (HQ size) Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Detailed calculation of recovery was recorded, with most holes achieving over 95%





No relationship has yet been noted between recovery and grade and no sample bias was noted to have occurred. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Detailed geological and geotechnical logging was completed for each hole.





All core has been photographed.





Complete holes were logged. Sub- sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub- sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Half core was sampled, using a core saw.



Duplicate samples of new and historical core are Quarter core or half core where not previously sampled

Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the grain size of the material being sampled.

It is expected that bulk sampling will be utilised as the project advances, to more accurately determine grade. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established. Core samples that have been sent to the lab for analysis include control samples (standards, blanks and prep duplicates) inserted at a minimum rate of 1:5 samples.

In addition to the minimum rate of inserted control samples, a standard or a blank is inserted following a zone of mineralization or visible gold

Further duplicate samples were analysed to assess variability Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Re-assaying of selected intervals of historic core have been sent for analysis. Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control. All sampling points were surveyed using a hand held GPS.

UTM grid NAD83 Zone 10.

A more accurate survey pickup will be completed at the end of the program, to ensure data is appropriate for geological modelling and Resource Estimation.

Down hole surveys have been completed on all holes. Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied. Most drilling is targeting verification and extension of known mineralisation.

It is expected that the data will be utilised in a preparation of a Mineral Resource statement.

Additional drilling is exploration beneath geochemical anomalies, and would require further delineation drilling to be incorporated in a Mineral Resource. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. In general, the aim was to drill perpendicular to the mineralised structures, to gain an estimate of the true thickness of the mineralised structures.

At several locations, a series (fan) of holes was drilled to help confirm the orientation of the mineralised structures and to keep land disturbance to a minimum. Samples Security The measures taken to ensure sample security. Samples from Elizabeth were delivered to the laboratory by a commercial transport service. Audits or Reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. An independent geological consultant has recently visited the site as part of preparing an updated NI43-101 Technical Report for the Project.

Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. The Blackdome-Elizabeth Project is comprised of 73 contiguous mineral claims underlain by 14 Crown granted mineral claims and two mining leases.

The Property is located in the Clinton and Lillooet Mining Divisions approximately 230 km NNE of Vancouver

Tempus has exercised the option to acquire the Elizabeth Gold Project and has completed an addendum to the original Elizabeth Option Agreement

(refer to ASX announcement 15 December 2020)

A net smelter royalty of 3% NSR (1% purchasable) applies to several claims on the Elizabeth Property.

No royalties apply to the Blackdome Property or Elizabeth Regional Properties.

There are currently no known impediments to developing a project in this area, and all tenure is in good standing. Exploration done by other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. In the 1940s, placer gold was discovered in Fairless Creek west of Blackdome Summit. Prospecting by Lawrence Frenier shortly afterward led to the discovery of gold-bearing quartz veins on the southwest slope of the mountain that resulted in the staking of mining claims in 1947. Empire Valley Gold Mines Ltd and Silver Standard Resources drove two adits and completed basic surface work during the 1950s.





The Blackdome area was not worked again until 1977 when Barrier Reef Resources Ltd. re-staked the area and performed surface work in addition to underground development. The Blackdome Mining Corp. was formed in 1978 and performed extensive surface and underground work with various joint venture partners that resulted in a positive feasibility study. A 200 ton/day mill, camp facilities and tailings pond were constructed and mining operations officially commenced in 1986. The mine ceased operations in 1991, having produced 225,000 oz of Au and 547,000 oz of Ag from 338,000 tons of ore (Godard et al., 2010)





After a period of inactivity, Claimstaker Resources Ltd. took over the project, reopening the mine in late 1998. Mining operations lasted six months and ended in May of 1999. During this period, 6,547 oz of Au and 17,300 oz of Ag were produced from 21,268 tons of ore. Further exploration programs were continued by Claimstaker over the following years and a Japanese joint venture partner was brought onboard that prompted a name change to J-Pacific Gold Inc. This partnership was terminated by 2010, resulting in another name change to Sona Resources Corp.





Gold-bearing quartz veins were discovered near Blue Creek in 1934, and in 1940-1941 the Elizabeth No. 1-4 claims were staked.





Bralorne Mines Ltd. optioned the property in 1941 and during the period 1948-1949, explored the presently- named Main and West Veins by about 700 metres of cross-cutting and drifting, as well as about 110 metres of raises.





After acquiring the Elizabeth Gold Project in 2002, J- Pacific (now Sona) has conducted a series of exploration programs that included diamond drilling 66 holes totalling 8962.8 metres (up until 2009) Other exploration work by Sona at the Elizabeth Gold Project has included two soil grid, stream sediment sampling, geological mapping and sampling, underground rehabilitation, structural mapping and airborne photography and topographic base map generation. Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. The Blackdome property is situated in a region underlain by rocks of Triassic to Tertiary age. Sedimentary and igneous rocks of the Triassic Pavilion Group occurring along the Fraser River represent the oldest rocks in the region. A large, Triassic age, ultramafic complex (Shulaps Complex) was emplaced along the Yalakom fault; a regional scale structure located some 30 kilometres south of the property. Sediments and volcanics of the Cretaceous Jackass Mountain Group and Spences Bridge/Kingsvale Formations overlie the Triassic assemblages. Some of these rocks occur several kilometres south of Blackdome.





Overlying the Cretaceous rocks are volcanics and minor sediments of Eocene age. These rocks underlie much ofBlackdome and are correlated with the Kamloops Group seen in the Ashcroft and Nicola regions.

Geochemical studies (Vivian, 1988) have shown these rocks to be derived from a "calc-alkaline" magma in a volcanic arc type tectonic setting. Eocene age granitic intrusions at Poison Mountain some 22 kilometres southwest of Blackdome are host to a gold bearing porphyry copper/molybdenum deposit. It is speculated that this or related intrusions could reflect the source magmas of the volcanic rocks seen at Blackdome. There is some documented evidence of young granitic rocks several kilometres south of the mine near Lone Cabin Creek.

The youngest rocks present are Oligocene to Miocene basalts of the Chilcotin Group. These are exposed on the uppermost slopes of Blackdome Mountain and Red Mountain to the south.





Geochemical studies (Vivian, 1988) have shown these rocks to be derived from a "calc-alkaline" magma in a volcanic arc type tectonic setting. Eocene age granitic intrusions at Poison Mountain some 22 kilometres southwest of Blackdome are host to a gold bearing porphyry copper/molybdenum deposit. It is speculated that this or related intrusions could reflect the source magmas of the volcanic rocks seen at Blackdome. There is some documented evidence of young granitic rocks several kilometres south of the mine near Lone Cabin Creek. The youngest rocks present are Oligocene to Miocene basalts of the Chilcotin Group. These are exposed on the uppermost slopes of Blackdome Mountain and Red Mountain to the south. Transecting the property in a NE-SW strike direction are a series of faults that range from vertical to moderately westerly dipping. These faults are the principal host structures for Au- Ag mineralisation. The faults anastomose, and form sygmoidal loops.





The area in which the Elizabeth Gold Project is situated is underlain by Late Paleozoic to Mesozoic rock assemblages that are juxtaposed across a complex system of faults mainly of Cretaceous and Tertiary age. These Paleozoic to Mesozoic-age rocks are intruded by Cretaceous and Tertiary-age stocks and dykes of mainly felsic to intermediate composition, and are locally overlain by Paleogene volcanic and sedimentary rocks. The Elizabeth Gold Project is partly underlain by ultramafic rocks of the Shulaps Ultramafic Complex, which include harzburgite, serpentinite and their alteration product listwanite.





The gold mineralisation found on the Elizabeth Gold Project present characteristics typical of epigenetic mesothermal gold deposits. The auriferous quartz vein mineralisation is analogous to that found in the Bralorne- Pioneer deposits. Gold mineralisation is hosted by a series of northeast trending, steeply northwest dipping veins that crosscut the Blue Creek porphyry intrusion. The Main and West vein systems display mesothermal textures, including ribboned-laminated veins and comprehensive wall rock breccias. Vein formation and gold mineralisation were associated with extensional-brittle faulting believed to be contemporaneous with mid- Eocene extensional faulting along the Marshall Creek, Mission Ridge and Quartz Mountain faults. Drill hole Information A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes: easting and northing of the drill hole collar elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar dip and azimuth of the hole down hole length and interception depth hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Refer to Appendix 1 for drill hole collar information Data aggregation methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high-grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. Intervals reported using several samples are calculated using a weighted average.





Calculated intervals using a weighted average did not use a top cut on high-grade samples. High-grade samples are reported as 'including'





Calculated weighted average intervals are continuous intervals of a mineralized zone and do not include unsampled intervals or unmineralized intervals. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known'). In general, drilling is designed to intersect the mineralized zone at a normal angle, but this is not always possible.





For the reported intervals, true widths are reported where mineralized core was intact and possible to measure the orientation. Otherwise the true width is left blank Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Refer to maps within announcement for drill hole locations. Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high-grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Where broader low-grade intervals are reported the high-grade intercepts are reported as 'including' within the reported interval Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Tempus recently completed an airborne magnetic and radiometric survey over the Elizabeth Gold Project (refer to ASX announcement 02 August 2021) by completing 97 lines for a total of 735 line-kilometres. Flight lines are oriented east-west with north-south tie lines and spaced 200 metres across the entire 115km2 Elizabeth property. Line spacing of 100 metres was flown over the Elizabeth Main and Elizabeth East Zones.

The airborne magnetic survey data was reviewed and interpreted by Insight Geophysics Inc. using 3D magnetization vector inversion (MVI) modelling.

The geophysical surveys identified the Blue Creek Porphyry, which is the known host of the high-grade Elizabeth gold-quartz veins, as a relative magnetic low anomaly within the Shulaps Ultramafic Complex. From this correlation of geology and geophysics it was determined that the Blue Creek Porphyry, originally explored / mapped to approximately 1.1km2 in size, is likely much larger. The airborne magnetic survey and MVI 3D modelling interpret the Blue Creek Porphyry to be at least four-times the size at approximately 4.5km2.

This interpretation of the Blue Creek Porphyry is also extensive at depth extending to at least 2km deep Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large- scale step-out drilling). Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. Tempus plans to update historical NI43-101 foreign resource estimates to current NI43-101 and JORC 2012 standards





Tempus is also seeking to expand the scale of the mineralisation at the project through further exploration.

