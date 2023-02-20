Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Der neue Hot Stock für die KW 08: In die Fußstapfen der zuletzt besten Performer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 928335 ISIN: KR7033780008 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
KT&G CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KT&G CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.02.2023 | 13:06
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KT&G Corporation: KT&G makes donations for earthquake victims in Turkey

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KT&G, a global company headquartered in South Korea has donated a total of 4.5 million Turkish Lira to support earthquake victims and post-earthquake relief efforts in Turkey.


KT&G delivered its donation through the Korean Red Cross, which is one of Korea's international relief organizations, on February 10 to fund aid supplies and damage recovery activities in Turkey. The donation was collected in the form of a matching grant named KT&G Sangsang Fund, whereby the company matched the donations made by employees.

KT&G has been reaching out with relief whenever a crisis has occurred in the local community over the past years. In fact, KT&G secured 4,800 COVID-19 diagnostic kits from South Korea and donated them to hospitals in Istanbul in 2020 when the medical equipment was short in supply due to the pandemic situation. KT&G also provided the relief fund worth 0.7 million Turkish Lira when the earthquake hit Izmir in the same year.

Kim Kwan-joong, President of KT&G Turkey, said "we hope that this relief effort will be of some help to the people of Turkey, who have maintained a friendly relationship with Korea for a long time." He added "we will continue to carry out our activities of social contribution as a member of the Turkish community."

In 2007, KT&G invested approximately 700 million Turkish Lira building its first overseas manufacturing plant in Izmir, Turkey. The plant is built on 145,000 square meters of land in Tire District, 80 km southeast of Izmir. KT&G's Turkish plant exports to Europe and the Middle East.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1961370/KT_G_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ktg-makes-donations-for-earthquake-victims-in-turkey-301750693.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.