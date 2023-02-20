Oakville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2023) - Visit PFU Canada Inc., a RICOH Company at Booth #7225N at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

About PFU Canada Inc., a RICOH Company

PFU Canada Inc., a RICOH Company, is a leading document scanner company which offers a broad portfolio of personal, desktop and production class imaging products.

About PDAC

PDAC 2023: The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading event for people, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration.

This annual convention in Toronto, Canada is known for attracting up to 30,000 attendees from over 130+ countries for its educational programming, networking events, outstanding business opportunities and fun. Since it began in 1932, the PDAC Convention has grown in size, stature and influence. Today, it is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry hosting more than 1,100 exhibitors and 2,500 investors.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/attend/registration.

For further information:

PFU Canada Inc., a RICOH Company

Steve Oblin

416 254 3156

soblin.pfu@fujitsu.com

https://www.pfu.ricoh.com/ca/en/