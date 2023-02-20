Dripping Springs, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2023) - Visit MFE Inspection Solutions at Booth #7506N at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

About MFE Inspection Solutions

We are your number one source for all things NDT, RVI, ENV, and UAVs. We're dedicated to giving you the very best tool or solution for the job with a focus on dependability, customer service, and professionalism. Founded in 2009 by the Duke Family, MFE Inspection Solutions has come a long way from its beginnings in a tiny 300-square-foot office in Pasadena, Texas. When we first started out, our passion for providing the best equipment at the best price with superior customer service drove us to research the NDT & RVI market, giving us the impetus to turn hard work and inspiration into the booming business you see today. We now serve customers all over the world with 13 office locations around Houston, Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Atlanta, Baton Rouge, Denver, Bellingham, Corpus Christi, Edmonton, Toronto, and Cairo. We are thrilled to be a part of the advanced technology rental, sales, repair, and training wing of the industrial inspection industry. We hope you enjoy our products and services as much as we enjoy offering them. If you have any questions or comments, please don't hesitate to contact us.For more information please visit our website: https://mfe-is.ca/

About PDAC

PDAC 2023: The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading event for people, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration.

This annual convention in Toronto, Canada is known for attracting up to 30,000 attendees from over 130+ countries for its educational programming, networking events, outstanding business opportunities and fun. Since it began in 1932, the PDAC Convention has grown in size, stature and influence. Today, it is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry hosting more than 1,100 exhibitors and 2,500 investors.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/attend/registration.

