San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2023) - Parqour, a highly advanced automated parking solutions company, based on license plate recognition technology, has announced that it is preparing for integration with leading mobile parking reservation applications. Through this partnership, mobile parking reservation apps will be able to optimize revenue, while Parqour will be able to expand its coverage to more customers, markets and countries. Parqour can be used both in paid parking lots and in any facilities that need a lot of parking spaces to accommodate visitors like hotels, hospitals, theaters and residential complexes. The company is also offering smart parking as a service by investing into client's parking infrastructure upgrade, both in software and hardware, to be compensated from the parking's future revenue, thus, parking owners or managers can get fully automated parking for zero upfront cost.

In the US, there are many parking apps which make it possible for motorists to book parking in a desired area well in advance based on their travel and work plans. Integration of Parqour's API (Application Programming Interface) with these apps will make it possible for the developers to implement dynamic pricing based on demand. They can offer discounts to attract more customers during the time that demand is less and charge peak rates during busy times to get maximum revenue and increase occupancy rates.

Commenting on this integration, Olzhas Bateyev, Chief Growth Officer at Parqour, said, "By using these apps, motorists can relax knowing that they can make a reservation, secure a spot and make their payment in a hassle free and contactless manner. They do not need to waste time and fuel looking for a parking spot. Parking reservation apps can generate more revenue and predict their income with a greater level of accuracy. They also get access to more data and analytics in real time about the flow of traffic so that they can price accordingly. We benefit in the sense that we can get access to more customers through these partnerships."

Main integrations are set up, the rest of the integrations are in the testing phase and live trials will be held within the next two weeks. Eventually, the plan is to integrate not just with parking reservation apps, but also with coffee shops, restaurants, grocery stores and supermarkets so that it would be possible to make purchases in advance and have them delivered to the car.

Concluded Amirkhan Omarov, CEO, "Earlier, people were reluctant to share their personal information like license plate numbers, but now they are willing to compromise on privacy for the sake of convenience. We started this business only two years ago and thanks to the demand for this innovative technology, we have already transitioned from a company that had a presence only in Central Asia to one that is truly global. Currently, we have operations in 20+ countries across the globe, but our primary focus is the United States."

Parqour is a parking management software solution using proprietary license plate recognition technology with a 99.6% average capture rate for contactless parking. The Company offers cost-efficient software that can be integrated into any third-party hardware, rescuing parking owners from vendor lock-in, and decreasing CAPEX by 2-5 times the market average. Parqour helps owners of parking lots and large public facilities like hotels, theaters, shopping malls, business centers and residential complexes simplify the process of parking, optimize revenue and increase security, while providing a more seamless and improved customer experience. The company was founded in mid 2020 by Amirkhan Omarov, an experienced proptech professional, whose previous career was real estate investments and asset management. Apart from the U.S., the company is present in 20+ countries in Europe, Middle East, Central and South East Asia, serving 300+ parkings, keeping its fast growth and expansion by offering free trials for the parking owners and managers.

