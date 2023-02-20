Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2023) - Canada-based biotechnology company BioAro announces the unveiling of its new targeted cardiac panel for patients who face the potential risks of heart failure. The new initiative helps to identify genes causing hereditary heart diseases with treatable outcomes and enables cardiologists to monitor and treat the genetic cause of those conditions. The Targeted Cardiac Panel provides for analyzing the level of risk and allows one to decide on the kind of treatment required, based on the genetic testing. Through this test, according to BioAro, an entire population can be tested against potential heart diseases caused by genetics and can be provided with suitable treatments in advance.





Heart disease is the second leading cause of death after cancer in Canada. Cardiovascular diseases affect over 3 million Canadians, and over 750,000 Canadians are living with heart failure. Almost 1 in 3 Canadians are touched by heart failure, and over 100,000 Canadians get diagnosed with a new diagnosis of heart failure every year. In order to address this growing concern, BioAro is taking an initiative to launch the genetic testing of targeted panels for heart disease conditions, using a high-throughput next-generation sequencing technique. The launch also seeks to raise awareness of various heart diseases, as part of international heart month in February 2023. BioAro promotes this month to take extra care of heart health and help reduce the mortality rate due to heart diseases.

According to BioAro, genetics plays a significant role in the development of heart disease. Inherited gene mutations could affect the structure of the heart muscle, which can lead to heart failure. It is estimated that more than 50% of patients with Dilated Cardiomyopathy (a type of heart failure condition where people do not have a history of blockages in the heart arteries or had heart attacks) could have genetic mutations that could further increase their risk of sudden cardiac death or develop other complications from heart failure.

The testing provided by BioAro is also helpful for athletes and sports persons. Athletes with cardiac symptoms or a family history of inherited cardiac conditions can be benefited from the testing by assessing their cardiac health before sports events. According to BioAro, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (a genetic condition where the heart muscle is thicker) or arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy (a genetic condition where the electrical conduction system doesn't work properly) could lead to sudden cardiac arrest in young athletes.

Genetic testing at BioAro can provide a cost-effective and accurate genetic diagnostic tool for patients with cardiovascular diseases. They provide support through expanded services including genetic counseling, cardiology and dietitian consultations, and family variant testing. BioAro also offers Whole Genome Sequencing of over 20,000 genes, along with comprehensive microbiome analysis.

"Genetic testing is a powerful tool to guide physicians in diagnosis, making precise medical predictions (precision medicine), individualizing therapy, and counseling on health risk assessment. The goal of precision medicine is to provide the right treatment, at the right time, tailored to a patient's individual needs considering the unique genes and environment of each patient," says Dr. Anmol S Kapoor, Founder, and CEO of BioAro.

BioAro's targeted panels can help assess the development of heart diseases including heart failure (cardiomyopathies), irregular heart rate (arrhythmic disorders), ruptured blood vessels (aneurysms), and certain types of lipid disorders (high cholesterol) that can be inherited. By identifying the gene causing the diseases, Targeted Cardiac Panel allows patients to receive specific treatments based on their unique health conditions and risk potentials. Families with histories of heart problems can also benefit from this testing by knowing their risk level and health profile regarding the potential inheritance of those diseases.

This new initiative of BioAro also seeks to advance the research and development in the diagnosis and treatment of genetically inherited heart disorders. According to the company, the Targeted Cardiac Panel has the potential to identify different variations and patterns of genes causing hereditary heart disorders. BioAro accepts samples for the test from any part of the world, aiming to extend its services to everyone in need.

"Targeted Cardiac Panel is a promising solution to address the issue of heart failures caused due to genetic inheritance. This advanced testing facility helps to diagnose any potential heart risks in advance. If an inherited cardiovascular condition is found in your genome or reported in your relatives, BioAro can provide a family test analysis. We also provide Genetic counseling before and after genetic testing as part of our effective patient care strategy," Anmol Kapoor concluded.

About BioAro

BioAro is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and was founded by Dr. Anmol Kapoor in 2021. The company specializes in pharmacogenetics, microbiome, nutrigenomics, artificial intelligence, blockchain, genomics, precision health, genetic counseling, and sequencing. The services provided by BioAro include whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing, targeted panels, cancer sequencing, and microbiome sequencing, among others. BioAro also focuses on ensuring the wellness of people by studying their microbiomes and providing them with wellness coaching programs.





Contact:

Hamza Niazi

Email: hamza.niazi@bioaro.com

