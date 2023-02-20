Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Der neue Hot Stock für die KW 08: In die Fußstapfen der zuletzt besten Performer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.02.2023 | 14:06
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Metron Aviation Demos Fuel Reduction Tool at Airspace World 2023, Geneva

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Metron Aviation a global leader in software solutions for Air Traffic Management (ATM) and Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM) systems will exhibit at the Airspace World 2023 show in Geneva, Switzerland.


Metron Aviation will showcase its Harmony System andPost-Operations Evaluation Tool for its primary audiences - airlines, airports, and air navigation service providers (ANSPs). Metron Aviation's smart software enables its users to better meet their environmental goals and have a neutral impact on our ecosystem while keeping their commitment to customer excellence.

The Harmony System is a comprehensive, integrated Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM) solution that enables aviation authorities to proactively monitor and manage system-wide operations at local, national, and regional levels. Harmony provides stakeholders a common view of current and future air traffic conditions as well as advanced automation for identifying and managing a dynamically changing environment.

Post-Operations Evaluation Tool (P.O.E.T.) is an advanced analytical tool used by the aviation community to view and analyze ATM operations and airspace system performance. P.O.E.T.'s intuitive, query-based interface enables stakeholders to address systematic problems by fusing data sources to create a complete picture of operations in the areas of flight, traffic flow, and performance. P.O.E.T., delivers the capability to identify inefficiencies through analysis that can be used to reduce fuel costs, enhance environmental performance, increase maintenance savings, and improve policies and procedures.

Thursday March 9, 2023, at the FABEC OPS Theatre the Vice President Sales & Business Development, Brett Fujisaki, will address the Airspace World conferees about Operational Applications of Air Traffic Flow Management. He will summarize Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM) concepts and benefits, and provide examples of real-life operational applications of ATFM around the world.

During the tradeshow, Metron Aviation invites participants to visit Stand G5 in Geneva's Palexpo Exhibition Centre to learn more about their ATM and ATFM solutions and options for on-site deployment or cloud solution delivery models.

About Metron Aviation
Metron Aviation is a global leader in aviation software development for air navigation service providers, airlines, airports, and the U.S. Federal government. Our technical software is implemented via onsite deployment or cloud solutions in support of our primary focus - to be the global brand that delivers excellent services in the aviation industry and inspires customers through an exceptional experience.

For details, visit www.metronaviation.com | Contact: PR@MetronAviation.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/metron-aviation-demos-fuel-reduction-tool-at-airspace-world-2023-geneva-301747725.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.