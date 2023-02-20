- CEVA to showcase solutions at booth 6407N

- PDAC 2023 to take place at Metro Toronto Convention Center, March 5-8

Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2023) - CEVA Logistics announced today that it will exhibit for the first time at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention. The event will be hosted at the Metro Toronto Convention Center from March 5-8, 2023, and attendees can visit CEVA at Booth 6407N.



CEVA Logistics provides a wide range of logistics services for the mining industry, including supply chain offerings for existing mining activities, as well as project logistics services during mine construction or expansion projects. CEVA is a global logistics provider with its 110,000 employees serving customers across 170 countries around the world. CEVA's global presence enables the movement of large-scale mining equipment, managing pickup, delivery, and customs clearance of assets on behalf of its mining customers.

The company has recently delivered services for several major new mining projects, including large sites in Canada, Brazil, and West Africa, providing end-to-end solutions in freight forwarding, vessel chartering and trucking. Click here to learn more about CEVA's Project Logistics capabilities.

PDAC, The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention, is the leading event for people, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration and is known for attracting up to 30,000 attendees from over 130+ countries, as well as 1,100 exhibitors and 2,500 investors.

Brian Holden, Managing Director for Canada, CEVA Logistics, said: "We are pleased to have expanded our capabilities in Project Logistics in Canada, including mining projects. This includes everything from receiving oversized gear and equipment coming off ocean vessels, to securing special ground transportation permits, to managing customs clearance, and more."

CEVA Logistics, a world leader in third-party logistics, provides global supply chain solutions to connect people, products and providers all around the world. Headquartered in Marseille, France, CEVA Logistics offers a broad range of end-to-end, customized solutions in contract logistics and air, ocean, ground and finished vehicle transport in 170 countries worldwide thanks to its approximately 110,000 employees at more than 1,300 facilities. With pro forma 2021 revenue of US$17 billion, CEVA Logistics is part of the CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions.

