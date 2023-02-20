eschbach Awarded Bronze Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2023 / Global software developer eschbach, the provider of Shiftconnector® enterprise software platform for process manufacturing, announces that it has received a Bronze Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, which ranks the company in the top 50th percentile of organizations rated across the world. Achieving such a high ranking from EcoVadis, the world's largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability assessments reinforces eschbach's commitment to sustainability at all levels of its business.

"We are honored to achieve this coveted Bronze status with EcoVadis. At eschbach, our Shiftconnector software platform provides data insights that benefit process manufacturers and accelerate their digital transformation and sustainability initiatives. Additionally, with recently added Artificial Intelligence (AI) search engine capabilities, we are excited to bring even greater levels of intelligence to the plant floor as well as improved asset performance and better communications among teams," says Andreas Eschbach, eschbach Founder, and CEO. "Not only do we comply with EcoVadis standards but with our solution portfolio, we also empower our customers to achieve their goal of more sustainable production," Eschbach added.

The EcoVadis methodology scores companies on 21 sustainability criteria across four themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement, and produces a performance benchmark that can be used to track improvement over time. As part of its corporate mission, eschbach will continue to focus on sustainability in all areas of its business and continue to support ways in which Shiftconnector can assist process manufacturers in their efforts to meet these same Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria.

About eschbach and Shiftconnector®

With U.S. operations in Boston and headquartered in Germany, eschbach develops software for plant process management. Shiftconnector® provides a new level of team communication to ensure safety and improve plant effectiveness. The award-winning solution is trusted worldwide by leading manufacturing companies such as DuPont, BASF, and Roche. For more information visit www.eschbach.com.

Media Contact:

Dawn Fontaine

Ripple Effect Communications

617-536-8887

dawn@RippleEffectPR.com

SOURCE: eschbach

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/739897/eschbach-Awarded-Bronze-Sustainability-Rating-from-EcoVadis