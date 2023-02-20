Gomedia supports the rescue operations of the Italian Government in the Turkey earthquake

CATANIA, Italy, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gomedia has been selected by Italian Presidency of Council of Ministers as the sole supplier of broadband connectivity services in order to coordinate the rescue and support activities carried out in the area of the earthquake in Turkey by Civil Protection (Protezione Civile) and Fire Brigades (Vigili del Fuoco). The Gomedia unique satcom service enabled the Emergency Forces to have high speed 100 Mbps connection with high mobility in the critical area in the aftermath of the disaster in their tasks for doing search and saving lives.

Gomedia is committed to deliver the absolutely highest support together with its unique complete fully managed high speed and easy to use mobile satcom service provided mainly to governmental customers where the key requirements is the highest mobility with highest throughput of data, resiliency and security.



Gomedia always stays focused to give the best support when our customers have urgent needs in their critical missions, also in giving quick response in changing geographical areas for the satcom service. Our services are a must for rescue missions where communication is critical for the rescue teams to act in the fastest way in order to save lives, says Gaetano Morena, CEO of Gomedia

