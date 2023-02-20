Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Der neue Hot Stock für die KW 08: In die Fußstapfen der zuletzt besten Performer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.02.2023 | 15:36
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gomedia supports the rescue operations of the Italian Government in the Turkey earthquake

CATANIA, Italy, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gomedia has been selected by Italian Presidency of Council of Ministers as the sole supplier of broadband connectivity services in order to coordinate the rescue and support activities carried out in the area of the earthquake in Turkey by Civil Protection (Protezione Civile) and Fire Brigades (Vigili del Fuoco). The Gomedia unique satcom service enabled the Emergency Forces to have high speed 100 Mbps connection with high mobility in the critical area in the aftermath of the disaster in their tasks for doing search and saving lives.

Gomedia supports the rescue operations of the Italian Government in the Turkey earthquake (PRNewsfoto/Gomedia)

Gomedia is committed to deliver the absolutely highest support together with its unique complete fully managed high speed and easy to use mobile satcom service provided mainly to governmental customers where the key requirements is the highest mobility with highest throughput of data, resiliency and security.

Gomedia always stays focused to give the best support when our customers have urgent needs in their critical missions, also in giving quick response in changing geographical areas for the satcom service. Our services are a must for rescue missions where communication is critical for the rescue teams to act in the fastest way in order to save lives, says Gaetano Morena, CEO of Gomedia

Contact:

Li jia
jia.li@gomedia.it
+393279546272

Conny Ericsson
conny.ericsson@gomedia.it
+46708507732

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2005875/Gomedia_Earthquake_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2005876/Gomedia_Earthquake_2.jpg

Gomedia supports the rescue operations of the Italian Government in the Turkey earthquake (PRNewsfoto/Gomedia)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gomedia-supports-the-rescue-operations-of-the-italian-government-in-the-turkey-earthquake-301750777.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.