Montag, 20.02.2023
WKN: A1W62V ISIN: US87238U2033 
Dow Jones News
20.02.2023 | 15:49
122 Leser
TCS Group Holding PLC: notification of Board changes under LR9.6

DJ TCS Group Holding PLC: notification of Board changes under LR9.6

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) TCS Group Holding PLC: notification of Board changes under LR9.6 20-Feb-2023 / 17:18 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory RS. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TCS Group Holding PLC: notification of Board changes under LR9.6

Limassol, Cyprus - 20 February 2023. TCS Group Holding PLC (LI: TCS, MOEX: TCSG) ("Tinkoff" or the "Company"), Russia's leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff ecosystem, today announces that Mrs Margarita Hadjitofi and Mrs Maria Pavlou, directors of the Company, have retired as members of the Board and its Committees.

The changes had effect on 17 February 2023.

There are no other matters requiring disclosure under Listing Rule 9.6.13.

For enquiries:

IR Department

ir@tinkoff-group.com

About TCS Group

TCS Group is an innovative provider of digital financial and lifestyle services. Branchless since its inception in 2006, TCS developed a full range of in-house proprietary technology solutions and services, including digital banking, brokerage, acquiring and other merchant solutions, insurance, SME banking and much more.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US87238U2033 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TCS 
LEI Code:   549300XQRN9MR54V1W18 
Sequence No.: 224511 
News ID:    1564191 
 
End of Announcement EquityStory RS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1564191&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 20, 2023 09:18 ET (14:18 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
