Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Der neue Hot Stock für die KW 08: In die Fußstapfen der zuletzt besten Performer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 552484 ISIN: US64110L1061 Ticker-Symbol: NFC 
Xetra
20.02.23
15:50 Uhr
325,15 Euro
+2,80
+0,87 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
NETFLIX INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NETFLIX INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
325,40327,0016:11
325,40327,0015:59
ACCESSWIRE
20.02.2023 | 15:50
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

3M Brand Makes Appearance on Popular Netflix Series 'Full Swing'

Originally published on 3M News Center

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2023 / If you're one of the 230 million subscribers on Netflix, then you may have noticed 3M's presence in the streaming series "Full Swing."

The show follows a group of diverse professional golfers - on and off the course - as they compete each week on the PGA TOUR.

In Episode 6, the series highlights the feel-good story of pro golfer Tony Finau. The show gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at Tony's family-centric life on the tour and reflects on deeply emotional experiences from his past.

The feel-good moment for Tony kicks in at the 2022 3M Open in Minnesota. With "3M" dotting the course, the show documents Tony's remarkable come-from-behind victory in the final round and viewers watch the tearful celebration with his family.

The win is extra sweet as Tony has faced constant criticism for not having more tournament wins. He then goes on to claim victory the following week to finally silence his nay-sayers.

When Tony sinks his final putt on the 18th green, famed sportscaster Jim Nantz exclaims, "Tony Finau! The champion at the 3M!"

3M has served as the title sponsor for the tournament since 2019 and has raised more than $6 million for local charities during that span. The 2023 event will take place on July 27-30.

3M, Monday, February 20, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from 3M on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: 3M
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/3m
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: 3M

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739961/3M-Brand-Makes-Appearance-on-Popular-Netflix-Series-Full-Swing

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.