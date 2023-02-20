Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Der neue Hot Stock für die KW 08: In die Fußstapfen der zuletzt besten Performer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.02.2023 | 16:12
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Shein Launches Sheinforall Spring/summer 2023 Collection

There's Something for Everyone at SHEIN.com. Discover your style, without limitation.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEIN, the global online retailer of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products launched its SHEINforAll Spring/Summer 2023 collection today on SHEIN.com. No matter the destination, SHEINforAll has style options for every occasion. Whether you are exploring tropical locations, laying by the beach, or taking a day tour, SHEIN's Spring/Summer collection will give everyone the confidence they need.


Debuting new collections from SHEIN BAE, SHEIN BASICS, SHEIN Belle, SHEIN BIZwear, SHEIN DAZY, SHEIN EZwear, SHEIN FIT+, SHEIN Frenchy, SHEIN ICON, SHEIN MOD, SHEIN Modely, SHEIN SXY, SHEIN VCAY, Emery Rose, MOTF, and ROMWE; SHEIN encourages everyone to find styles that are true to themselves.

  • SHEIN BAE: Own your night out
  • SHEIN BASICS: Your closet essentials
  • SHEIN Belle: Fashion for celebrations
  • SHEIN BIZwear: Contemporary office chic
  • SHEIN DAZY: Effortless. Cool. Glam.
  • SHEIN EZwear: Easy wear. Easy life.
  • SHEIN FIT+: Follow the Fashion. Feel the Fit +
  • SHEIN Frenchy: A style muse in French fashion
  • SHEIN ICON: For the icon in the making
  • SHEIN MOD: Vibrant. Retro. Fun.
  • SHEIN Modely: Modernity With An Elegant Touch
  • SHEIN SXY: Curvy. Sexy. Confident.
  • SHEIN VACAY: Your first resort for vacay style
  • Emery Rose: Easy. Comfy. Free-spirited.
  • MOTF: Naturally Chic
  • ROMWE: Aesthetic on Lock

The collections are available to shop now on SHEIN.com.

SHEINforAll SHEINss23

About SHEIN
SHEIN is a global fashion and lifestyle e-tailer committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all. We use on-demand manufacturing technology to connect suppliers to our agile supply chain, reducing inventory waste and enabling us to deliver a variety of affordable products to customers around the world. From our global offices, we reach customers in more than 150 countries. To learn more about SHEIN, visit http://www.SHEIN.com.

Media Contact
PR@sheingroup.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2005880/SHEINforAll_Spring_Summer_2023.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/shein-launches-sheinforall-springsummer-2023-collection-301750812.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.