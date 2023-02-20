Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
20.02.2023 | 16:26
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Qualcomm: Van Pham's Story: Pioneering With Plant Protein

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2023 / Qualcomm

Originally published by Cherie Blair Foundation for Women

Van Pham's company, Emmay, pioneers researching mushroom protein and creating innovative products from it. She used our award winning HerVenture app to strengthen her business planning skills and scale her company.

I'm Van Pham, the founder and CEO of Emmay, a pioneering startup in Vietnam specializing in research on the field of plant protein from edible and medicinal mushrooms. We have product lines such as floss, spring rolls, snacks, spices, sauces, confectionary and drinks made from mushrooms.

When I applied the knowledge from the HerVenture app, I recruited staff and set up a new digital marketing and sales department. It brought new vitality as well as revenue and the brand of the company has spread more and more.

Continue reading

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Qualcomm on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Qualcomm
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/qualcomm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Qualcomm

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739964/Van-Phams-Story-Pioneering-With-Plant-Protein

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
