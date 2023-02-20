TISSIUM Selected for the French Tech 120 Program

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2023 / TISSIUM, a privately-owned medtech company developing biomorphic programmable polymers for tissue reconstruction, confirms its selection for the fourth year in a row in the French Tech 120 Program by joining the class of 2023, the most selective class since the creation of the program.

Launched in 2019 by the Mission French Tech, the French Tech 120 is a program from the Government to support the most promising French start-ups, who have the potential to become world-class technology leaders

TISSIUM will benefit from daily, personalized support throughout 2023. The aim of the program is to provide individual and collective support on strategic issues such as international development, financing, recruitment, industrial implantation, intellectual property, and regulatory issues. Start-ups will thus be able to rely on a dedicated start-up manager within the Mission French Tech, enhanced visibility, specific support on regulatory issues, and collective support in the form of experience-sharing events and expertise contributions.

2023 will be an important year for TISSIUM with important milestones to be reached in all verticals; especially when it comes to the final steps towards the commercialization of its first products in 2024.

"We are delighted to be part, once again, of the French Tech 120 program, especially considering a 2023 year that will mark the achievement of important milestones regarding our strategic plan and further expansion of our growing business in light of the upcoming commercialization of our first products in 2024. For the fourth year in a row, our participation in the French Tech 120 continues to be a staple of recognition in our ongoing efforts of transforming tissue repair" said Christophe Bancel, CEO of TISSIUM.

About The French Tech Mission

The French Tech Mission is a team of civil servants responsible for helping the ecosystem of French start-ups form and flourish, in France and abroad. As part of the Directorate-General for Enterprise within the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital sovereignty, the Mission coordinates and oversees the French Tech ecosystem with its network of 16 Capitals and 99 Communities, in France and abroad. It also supports start-ups by making it easier for them to interact with the administration via a network of more than 60 French Tech contacts. The French Tech Mission supports the most mature start-ups through the French Tech Next40/120 program, as well as start-ups operating in sectors identified as strategic as part of the France 2030 plan with its first sector-dedicated program: Green20, Agri20, Health20 and DeepNum20. Finally, through the French Tech Tremplin program, the French Tech Mission enables people without an entrepreneurial background to create their own start-up anywhere in France.

Find all the information on the French Tech Next40/120 on the Mission French Tech website: www.lafrenchtech.com/en.

Mission French Tech press contact: ft.presse@finances.gouv.fr

About TISSIUM

TISSIUM, a privately-owned medtech company based in Paris, France and Boston, USA is dedicated to the development and commercialization of products derived from its unique biopolymer platform. The company's products will address multiple unmet clinical needs, including atraumatic tissue repair and reconstruction.

TISSIUM is developing a portfolio of products that leverage its proprietary family of fully biosynthetic, biomorphic, and programmable polymers, which are the foundation of the company's technology platform. Currently, the Company has a pipeline of seven products across three verticals, including sutureless nerve repair, hernia repair and cardiovascular sealants. Each product is designed to enhance the tissue reconstruction process in a unique way. In addition, the company develops complementary delivery and activation devices for enhanced performance and usability of its products.

TISSIUM's technology is based on world-class research and intellectual property from the laboratories of Professor Robert Langer (MIT) and Professor Jeffrey M. Karp (Brigham and Women's Hospital), who co-founded the company in 2013.

