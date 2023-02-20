Anzeige
PR Newswire
20.02.2023
Royal Commission for AlUla's exciting new hot air balloon experience offers bird's eye view of Hegra UNESCO World Heritage Site in the Metaverse

  • Innovative digital recreation of Hegra's Tomb of Lihyan allows online travellers to fully explore AlUla's most famous monument inside and out, from anywhere in the world
  • Accessible via Decentraland, fun and interactive hot air balloon experience allows visitors to soar above Hegra, offering incredible and ultra-realistic views of iconic landmark

ALULA, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royal Commission for AlUla's (RCU) recent debut in the world of the Metaverse invited visitors to discover and explore a to-scale and completely immersive 3D model of Hegra's Tomb of Lihyan, Son of Kuza - the first UNESCO World Heritage site in the exciting, and globally accessible, digital realm.