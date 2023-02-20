Anzeige
Montag, 20.02.2023
Der neue Hot Stock für die KW 08: In die Fußstapfen der zuletzt besten Performer?
WKN: 851399 ISIN: US4592001014 
Tradegate
20.02.23
17:36 Uhr
126,24 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
IBM Recognized by Anthem Awards for $5 Million Grant To Prepare Schools for Growing Ransomware Threat

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2023 / IBM is proud to be recognized by the Anthem Awards for its IBM Security Preparedness Grant and the effort to help prepare schools for the threat of cyberattacks.

IBM has awarded 6 grants to U.S. K-12 public school districts in the Untied States. A four-part pilot project is also underway with grant recipients in Brazil, Costa Rica, Ireland, and United Arab Emirates.

The grants sponsor IBM Service Corps teams to help districts proactively prepare for and respond to cyber threats with incident response plans, ransomware playbooks, updating technology, cybersecurity training for school communities, and more.

In addition to six school districts in the U.S., 2022 grant recipients include schools in Ireland and the United Arab Emirates.

  • City of Dublin Educational Training Board in Ireland
  • Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence in United Arab Emirates
  • Cupertino Union School District in Sunnyvale, CA
  • Rossville Cons. School District in Rossville, IN
  • East China School District in East China, MI
  • Newburgh Enlarged City School District in Newburgh, NY
  • Goffstown School District in Goffstown, NH
  • Prince William Country Public Schools in Manassas, VA

Learn more here

IBM, Monday, February 20, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: IBM
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ibm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: IBM

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739966/IBM-Recognized-by-Anthem-Awards-for-5-Million-Grant-To-Prepare-Schools-for-Growing-Ransomware-Threat

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
