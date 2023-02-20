Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Der neue Hot Stock für die KW 08: In die Fußstapfen der zuletzt besten Performer?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143TN ISIN: SE0007578141 Ticker-Symbol: 7MN 
Tradegate
20.02.23
17:23 Uhr
0,603 Euro
+0,002
+0,25 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MINESTO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MINESTO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5880,60617:35
0,5940,60217:36
PR Newswire
20.02.2023 | 17:00
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Report from extraordinary general meeting in Minesto AB

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An extraordinary general meeting in Minesto AB was held today, 20 February 2023, at the premises of MAQS Advokatbyrå with address Östra Hamngatan 24 in Gothenburg. Chairman of the meeting was lawyer Eric Ehrencrona.

The following main resolutions were resolved upon at the meeting.

Approval of the Board of Directors' resolution on a new issue of shares (rights issue)

The meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors' resolution of 2 February 2023 regarding a rights issue of no more than 29,497,530 shares, leading to a maximum share capital increase of SEK 1,474,876.50

The above mentioned resolution is available in its entirety on the company's website, www.minesto.com.

For additional information please contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Communications Manager
ir@minesto.com
+46 735 23 71 58

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14621/3719326/1860852.pdf

Press release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/report-from-extraordinary-general-meeting-in-minesto-ab-301750871.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.