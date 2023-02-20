INFICON Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference

Corporate Contact

Matthias Tröndle

Chief Financial Officer

+423 388 3510

matthias.troendle@inficon.com





Bad Ragaz/Switzerland, 20. 2. 2023 We look forward to welcoming you to the INFICON Media/Analyst Conference 2023. Please confirm your participation indicating your personal contact details (Name, first name, company, phone number, e-mail address) by March 1, 2023 by e-mail to inficon@sensus.ch. The prepared remarks at the live media/analyst conference will be in English. The presentation section will be streamed and recorded via MS Teams. https://ir.inficon.com/Conference%20Calls%20or%20Webcasts/ On March 2, 2023, INFICON will issue a press release at 07:00 a.m. CET on the results. At the same time, the accompanying presentation visuals as well as the English-language Annual Report 2021 will also be available in the Investors' section of the INFICON website, www.inficon.com. Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 09:00 a.m., Haus zum Rüden, Limmatquai 42, 8001 Zurich

