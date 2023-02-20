Linkfire A/S issues warrants

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2023 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI) Today, the Board of Directors of Linkfire A/S has decided to issue warrants to the executive management, the senior leadership team and key employees within the authorization granted by the annual general meeting on 27 April 2022. The purpose of the warrant program is to create possibilities for the company to retain and incentivize certain key employees by offering a long-term ownership engagement. In total the grants cover 2,676,000 warrants of which 936,000 warrants have been granted to the executive management and senior leadership, and the remaining 1,740,000 warrants have been granted to key employees and contracted staff.

Each warrant gives the holder a right to subscribe for one ordinary share in Linkfire A/S at a nominal value of DKK 0.01 against payment of a cash exercise price to be determined as Linkfire A/S' volume weighted average share price in the 10 business days after the date of grant plus 10%. The warrants are issued in accordance with section 5.1 in the Linkfire A/S' articles of association and section 169 of the Danish Companies Act.

The granted warrants will vest in 36 equal monthly installments on the last business day of each month over a three-year period from the date of grant on 20 February 2023. The vested warrants may be exercised in exercise windows starting one hour after the publication of a year-end report or an interim financial report. Warrants not exercised before the fifth anniversary of the date of grant shall lapse and become void without further notice or compensation.

The total value of the program is DKK 1.22M (calculated Black-Scholes value by today's share price at closing). The grant value of the warrants will be evenly expensed as an employee remuneration cost during the vesting period.

Reference is made to the detailed terms applicable to the warrants issued in in Schedule 1 of Linkfire A/S' articles of association.

For further information, please contact:

Linkfire A/S

Tobias Demuth, CFO

Telephone: +45 26 88 99 53

E-mail: investors@linkfire.com

Linkfire A/S' Certified Adviser

Aktieinvest FK AB

Telephone: +46 739 49 62 50

E-mail: ca@aktieinvest.se

About Linkfire A/S - Empowering entertainment discovery everywhere

Linkfire A/S makes entertainment marketing easy. We optimize impact, drive streams, increase ticket sales and recommend audio content to billions of fans and listeners on a global scale. Our SaaS marketing platform transformed music marketing and we are now building a global recommendation network for audio entertainment discovery to connect even more fans and listeners to the content they love. Linkfire A/S' customers and partners include most artists on Billboard's annual Hot 100, all major music labels, global audio and music streaming services, social media apps and media publishers.

In 2021, Linkfire A/S enabled 1.6 billion consumer connections and Linkfire A/S' revenue amounted to DKK 34.5M, an annual growth of 42 per cent. Co-founded in 2014 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Linkfire A/S today employs a global team with offices in New York and Los Angeles. Linkfire A/S' share (LINKFI) is listed on Nasdaq's First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm. Learn more about us on about.linkfire.com and more about our offering on linkfire.com. To keep up with our latest news, follow @Linkfire on LinkedIn and @getlinkfire on Twitter and Instagram.

